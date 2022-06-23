Bendigo Advertiser
Strauch savours first medal at world championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 8:30pm
Jenna Strauch after swimming to the silver medal in the 200m breaststroke at the world championships in Budapest. Picture: DELLY CARR

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch surged to her first medal at international level when she finished second in the 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

