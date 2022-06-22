SWIMMING - Strauch sets the pace in women's 200m breaststroke semi-finals

BENDIGO'S Jenna Strauch set the fastest semi-final time to secure her berth in the final of the women's 200m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.
Strauch won semi-final 1 early Thursday morning (AEST) in a time of 2:22.22.
Advertisement
Her semi-final time was 00.36 faster than any other swimmer, with the final to be swum at 2.52am tomorrow (AEST).
The 25-year-old former Bendigo East junior swam 50m splits of 32.47, 36.29, 36.30 and 37.16 in her semi-final.
Earlier, Strauch finished second in her heat in a time of 2:25.56.
Women's 200m breaststroke final (semi-final times in brackets):
Jenna Strauch (2:22.22), Lily King (2:22.58), Kotryna Teterevkova (2:23.66), Kate Douglass (2:23.79), Kelsey Lauren Wog (2:23.82), Molly Renshaw (2:24.06), Abbie Wood (2:24.46), Francesca Fangio (2:25.09).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.