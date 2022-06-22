Bendigo Advertiser

SWIMMING - Strauch sets the pace in women's 200m breaststroke semi-finals

Updated June 22 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:13pm
PACE-SETTER: Jenna Strauch was the fastest qualifier for the women's 200m breaststroke final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

BENDIGO'S Jenna Strauch set the fastest semi-final time to secure her berth in the final of the women's 200m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

