Junior footballers and netballers impress at Gala Day

The Heathcote District Football League took the honours in Sunday's junior Gala Day at Marist College.
The annual junior football and netball challenge between the HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL and MCDFNL attracted a big crowd.
It was the HDFNL who scored the most points across the football and netball divisions and secured the AFL Central Victoria Fosterville Goldmine Cup.
13-and-under netball - Match 1: HDFNL 22 lt LVFNL 28. Match 2: HDFNL 16 def NCNA 15. Match 3: LVFNL 19 drew NCNA 19. Best - HDFNL: Lily Reid. LVFNL: Emma Hay. NCNA: Milla Adams.
15-and-under netball - Match 1: LVFNL 13 lt HDFNL 22. Match 2: NCNA 23 def MCDFNL 11. Match 3: NCNA 21 def LVFNL 7. Match 4: MCDFNL 14 lt HDFNL 15. Match 5: NCNA 19 def HDFNL 10. Match 6: MCDFNL 23 def LVFNL 20. Best - HDFNL: Kayla Moon. LVFNL: Kaitlin Broad. MCDFNL: Reannen Tobin. NCNA: Scarlett Funcke.
17-and-under netball - Match 1: LVFNL 17 def NCNA 8. Match 2: HDFNL 18 def MCDFNL 17. Match 3: LVFNL 19 def HDFNL 8. Match 4: NCNA 14 lt MCDFNL 16. Match 5: LVFNL 22 def MCDFNL 12. Match 6: NCNA 16 def HDFNL 11. Best - HDFNL: Telani Bibby. LVFNL: Keira Lawry. MCDFNL: Ellie Martin. NCNA: Paige Arnel.
Under-16 football - NCFL 5.12 (42) lt MCDFNL 6.11 (47). Best - MCDFNL: Callum Buchanan. NCFL - Nick Thompson.
Under-18 football - Match 1: LVFNL 1.6 (12) lt MCDFNL 3.4 (22). Match 2: LVFNL 1.0 (6) lt HDFNL 8.7 (55). Match 3: MCDFNL 1.3 (9) lt HDFNL 14.6 (90). Best - HDFNL: Cody Riddick. LVFNL: Gabe Nevins. MCDFNL: Bailey O'Dell.
