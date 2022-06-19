Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strauch in good form ahead of pet event at World Championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:21am, first published June 19 2022 - 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG FINISH: Jenna Strauch powers home in the final 50m of her 100m breaststroke semi-final in Budapest. Picture: DELLY CARR

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 100m breaststroke final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.