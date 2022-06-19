Strauch in good form ahead of pet event at World Championships

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 100m breaststroke final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.
Strauch finished fourth in the first semi-final in a time of 1:06.49.
The second semi-final was quicker and Strauch's time was 10th fastest overall - just .09 of a second outside of the final.
Importantly, the signs were good for Strauch leading into her pet event the 200m breaststroke.
She had the second fastest final 50m split of the two semi-finals.
Earlier in the day, Strauch was the second fastest qualifier in the 100m breaststroke heats.
The 25-year-old finished second in the fastest heat of the day. Strauch's time was 1:06.16, with China's Qianting Tang best in 1:05.99.
Strauch's next event is the heats of the 200m breaststroke on Wednesday night (AEST).
The semi-finals of the 200m are early Thursday morning (AEST), with the final scheduled for the early hours of Friday morning (AEST).
