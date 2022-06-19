BFNL: Classy Kyneton mauls Magpies in second half

Kyneton matched the club's greatest winning stretch this century when it defeated Castlemaine by 126 points on Saturday.
The 25.20 (170) to 6.8 (44) win was the Tigers' sixth-straight victory - equalling what the 2017 Tigers achieved between rounds 10 and 15.
Advertisement
You have to go back to the Tigers' 1997 premiership team to find the last Kyneton side to win seven games in a row.
The standout for the Tigers was midfielder turned forward Rhys Magin, who kicked nine goals to take his season tally to 45.
Assistant coach Guy Dickson had his most productive game of the season with six goals. 10 of his 12 goals this season have come against the Magpies.
James Gaff, Louis Phillips and defender Harrison Huntley also played well for a Kyneton side that didn't have a poor player.
Castlemaine was competitive for the first-half, but the Tigers' class and depth took over as the game wore on.
"We just ran out of cattle,'' Castlemaine coach Don Moran said.
"We lost two more to injuries and Kyneton worked us into the ground. We had three under-18s boys play today, we're pretty decimated at the moment.
"We were really competitive at times. We had as many inside 50s as Kyneton in the first quarter, but they kicked 4.5 and we didn't score.
"Kyneton's key players are very good and they move the ball well on their home ground."
In a familiar sight, Tommy Horne was at the top of Castlemaine's better players, alongside Declan Slingo, Brendan Josey and William Moran.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.