BFNL: Classy Kyneton mauls Magpies in second half

Updated June 19 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
Key defender Harrison Huntley was one of Kyneton's best on Saturday.

Kyneton matched the club's greatest winning stretch this century when it defeated Castlemaine by 126 points on Saturday.

