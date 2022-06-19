Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Brutal Bulldogs belt blundering Bloods

By Richard Jones
June 19 2022 - 3:30am
CLEARANCE: Golden Square's Terry Reeves looks for a team-mate after a centre bounce. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

Golden Square bolstered its top three ladder position with a 93-point belting of finals contenders South Bendigo at Wade Street on Saturday.

