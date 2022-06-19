BFNL: Brutal Bulldogs belt blundering Bloods

Golden Square bolstered its top three ladder position with a 93-point belting of finals contenders South Bendigo at Wade Street on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had 10 goalkickers in their final tally with Jake Thrum (five) and Jayden Burke (four) topping the list.
The Bloods could manage only two goals in the first half of football, and added just another four after the long break while the Square piled on 14 in the run home.
The omens didn't look bright for the Square early on as they managed just three behinds in the opening minutes.
But Brayden Vaz broke the drought with an accurate set shot at the wind-favoured Weeks end and the Bulldogs were never headed from that point.
And although Burke didn't really get going until early in the third term Hamish Morcom, Ricky Monti and Joel Brett added to Thrum's dominance as the Bulldogs roared home 21.14 (140) to South's 6.11 (47).
Golden Square's dominance was evident some time before the quarter time siren sounded.
Brayden Vaz, Thrum , Jack Stewart, Ryan Hartley and Ricky Monti all had Square goals, with Will Keck the only Blood able to answer.
Thrum ran into an unguarded Weeks end goalmouth to dribble through his major, while Monti marked strongly and drove home a high set shot as red time loomed.
It was a quieter second term from both sides with Morcom taking advantage of the play-on advantage rule to drill a Square major.
South's only response came from Oscar White, one of their few midfielders able to break clear of Bulldog taggers. He snapped accurately from an angle.
And then Square blew the game wide open in the third term.
The accurate home side added 7.2 to 1.1 as Burke got going with two majors and Thrum also nailed a pair: the second with just 30 seconds to go as the ball sailed through and only three seconds left on the clock.
The Bloods looked a lot better in the final term. They added 3.3 with Daniel Johnstone, Kaiden Antonowicz and White the goalkickers, yet the Square had another seven-goal term.
Highlight of the last term was Jack Merrin's goal from a set shot at the Ron Best end. Normally a Square defender, he was mobbed by ecstatic team-mates as his shot sailed through.
Hickman capped off a productive day with a major after hauling in a strong mark.
Square coach Christian Carter was not only very pleased with the spread of goalkickers, but also with his backmen's match-long defensive pressure.
"We've kept South to one of their lowest scores for the year, so our backline is standing up well," he said.
"And with (South coach) Horbury, Jack Hickman played on him around the centre square, but it was a bit of a collective effort.
"Jack gets a lot of the ball himself. Thrum was also great - he ended up with 29 possessions so he not only plays on a wing but goes forward, as well."
