SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Sandhurst 15.8 (98) def Gisborne 9.7 (61)
Advertisement
Kangaroo Flat 12.10 (82) def Maryborough 10.6 (66)
Golden Square 21.14 (140) def South Bendigo 6.11 (47)
Strathfieldsaye 11.17 (83) def Eaglehawk 8.9 (57)
Kyneton 25.20 (170) def Castlemaine 6.8 (44)
Huntly 11.18 (84) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.7 (61)
North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 2.9 (21)
Mount Pleasant 14.11 (95) def White Hills 10.12 (72)
LBU 25.16 (166) def Heathcote 6.4 (40)
Calivil United 15.15 (105) def Inglewood 11.10 (76)
Pyramid Hill 13.9 (87) def Bridgewater 8.4 (52)
Marong 26.18 (174) def Maiden Gully YCW 4.5 (29)
Mitiamo 13.11 (89) def BL-Serpentine 12.10 (82)
Wedderburn 9.10 (64) def Wycheproof-Narraport 8.15 (63)
Sea Lake Nandaly 25.26 (176) def Charlton 9.3 (57)
Birchip-Watchem 18.24 (132) def Boort 3.3 (21)
Donald 24.17 (161) def St Arnaud 5.6 (36)
A GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 75 def Maryborough 39, Sandhurst 53 def Gisborne 37, Eaglehawk 58 def Strathfieldsaye 33, South Bendigo 78 def Golden Square 29, Castlemaine 49 def Kyneton 31.
Advertisement
A RESERVE: Eaglehawk 30 dr Strathfieldsaye 30, Sandhurst 41 def Gisborne 40, South Bendigo 68 def Golden Square 20, Castlemaine 37 def Kyneton 28.
B GRADE: Sandhurst 49 def Gisborne 46, South Bendigo 47 def Golden Square 26, Kyneton 43 def Castlemaine 36, Kangaroo Flat 57 def Maryborough 28.
B RESERVE: South Bendigo 49 def Golden Square 21, Castlemaine 47 def Kyneton 21, Kangaroo Flat 64 def Maryborough 20, Sandhurst 46 def Gisborne 45.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 49 def South Bendigo 29, Castlemaine 54 def Kyneton 17, Kangaroo Flat 40 def Maryborough 30, Gisborne 59 def Sandhurst 35, Strathfieldsaye 46 def Eaglehawk 42.
A GRADE: Huntly 46 def Leitchville-Gunbower 42, Elmore 98 def North Bendigo 26, White Hills 70 def Mount Pleasant 31, LBU 49 def Heathcote 43.
A RESERVE: Huntly 47 def Leitchville-Gunbower 31, Elmore 46 def North Bendigo 34, LBU 45 def Heathcote 37, Mount Pleasant 44 def White Hills 33.
Advertisement
B GRADE: Elmore 62 def North Bendigo 23, Huntly 57 def Leitchville-Gunbower 30, White Hills 57 def Mount Pleasant 39, LBU 43 def Heathcote 28.
B RESERVE: Huntly 52 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Elmore 62 def North Bendigo 25, White Hills 40 def Mount Pleasant 28, LBU 3 def Heathcote 22.
UNDER-17: LBU 45 def Heathcote 38, Huntly 38 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Elmore 37 def North Bendigo 24, White Hills 41 def Mount Pleasant 24.
UNDER-15: LBU 77 def Heathcote 7, Huntly 37 def Leitchville-Gunbower 14, Mount Pleasant 40 def White Hills 9, North Bendigo 44 def Elmore 29.
UNDER-13: LBU 34 def Heathcote 6, Elmore 35 def North Bendigo 12, Leitchville-Gunbower 19 def Huntly 6.
A GRADE: Bridgewater 36 def Pyramid Hill 28, Maiden Gully YCW 62 def Marong 42, Mitiamo 84 def BL-Serpentine 23.
Advertisement
B GRADE: Bridgewater 53 def Pyramid Hill 30, Calivil United 49 def Inglewood 28, Maiden Gully YCW 51 def Marong 45, Mitiamo 50 def BL-Serpentine 36.
C GRADE: Bridgewater 33 def Pyramid Hill 32, Calivil United 62 def Inglewood 31, Maiden Gully YCW 55 def Marong 41, BL-Serpentine 55 def Mitiamo 12.
C RESERVE: Bridgewater 65 def Pyramid Hill 15, Calivil United 49 def Inglewood 18, Mitiamo 30 def BL-Serpentine 29, Maiden Gully YCW 35 def Marong 27.
17-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 75 def Marong 20, BL-Serpentine 83 def Mitiamo 14.
15-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 33 def Bridgewater 13, Marong 54 def Maiden Gully YCW 23, BL-Serpentine 52 def Mitiamo 14, Calivil United 56 def Inglewood 19.
13-UNDER: Marong 24 def Maiden Gully YCW 16, Mitiamo 29 def BL-Serpentine 23, Calivil United 32 def Inglewood 5, Pyramid Hill 35 def Bridgewater 4.
Advertisement
A GRADE: Wedderburn 84 def Wycheproof-Narraport 35, Donald 92 def St Arnaud 21, Charlton 35 def Sea Lake Nandaly 34, Birchip-Watchem 47 def Boort 39.
B GRADE: Wedderburn 70 def Wycheproof-Narraport 24, Donald 71 def St Arnaud 32, Charlton 38 def Sea Lake Nandaly 31, Boort 49 def Birchip-Watchem 28.
C GRADE: Wedderburn 46 def Wycheproof-Narraport 19, Donald 52 def St Arnaud 40, Sea Lake Nandaly 58 def Charlton 10, Birchip-Watchem 52 def Boort 32.
17-UNDER A: Donald 68 def St Arnaud 13, Birchip-Watchem 31 def Boort 29.
17-UNDER B: Donald 44 def St Arnaud 9, Boort 35 def Birchip-Watchem 32.
14-UNDER: Sea Lake Nandaly 21 def Charlton 9, Birchip-Watchem 18 def Boort 17, Donald 28 def St Arnaud 26, Wycheproof-Narraport 17 def Wedderburn 15.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.