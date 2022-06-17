BFNL netball mid-season review

How your BFNL team is tracking at the halfway point of the 2022 home and away season.
Ladder position: Fifth (5-4)
Last five: LWWLL
Best win: v Kyneton (round one). Back in A-grade for the first time since 2017, the Magpies got the start they were looking for with a 48-27 win over the Tigers at Camp Reserve. It was the club's first A-grade win since round three of 2017, which also came over Kyneton.
Key game ahead: v Gisborne (round 12): Without a win over the four teams above them on the ladder, the Magpies would love to quickly add one. Their first chance arrives on July 9 against the Bulldogs, who won their earlier season contest by nine goals.
Potential best and fairest leader: Maddy Carter has underlined her versatility by being a standout in whichever midcourt position she has been called on to play. Her best early-season opposition has come from captain Jane O'Donohue and young defender Bridie Semmens.
The club says: "It's not the ideal start we would have wanted, but on the other hand we are happy with it and where we stand.
"We feel we do deserve to be up in that top four or five, it's just been tough getting players together on a regular basis due to COVID, illness, injury and players being away. We've never really had an opportunity to go week-to-week-to-week with the one line-up.
"It's been a bit up and down, but we hope coming into the second half we do start to settle down.
"We've seen some really good things and now that we have played everybody once, we know there are some very good teams out there.
"We had a really nice line-up against Sandhurst on the weekend and it was a great battle in the first and last quarters.
"We shuffled things around a bit in the second and third, but it didn't quite work. That said, Sandhurst is absolutely superb." - joint coach Gary Cooke
Ladder position: Ninth (2-7)
Last five: LLWLL
Best win: v Kyneton (round seven). The Hawks showed plenty of grit to overcome the sixth-placed Tigers after surrendering the lead in the final term before fighting back to take the points.
Key game ahead: v Strathfieldsaye (this weekend). The Hawks are aiming to turn some of their earlier season losses into wins and get a chance straight up against the Storm, who won their round one contest by only six goals.
Potential best and fairest leader: Rarely a week goes by when goal attack/midcourter Gracie Berryman does not rate a mention from opposition coaches, which is a good form reference.
The club says: "The first half of the season has been a big challenge, but one the girls have been able to take on and learn from with each game.
"They have had some really strong games and shown a lot of growth and potential, as evident in our game against Kangaroo Flat earlier in the season compared to our recent game against Gisborne.
"Our focus for the second half of the season is to continue to learn and develop as a team, winning some of those closer games, being more competitive against the top sides and to minimise the margins." - coaches Eleisha Saunders and Elley Lawton
Ladder position: Tenth (0-9)
Last five: LLLLL
Key game ahead: v Eaglehawk (round 13). The Bulldogs play the two teams closest to them on the ladder (Maryborough and Eaglehawk) in consecutive weeks. Their clash against the Hawks earns the nod as it is at home at Wade Street.
Potential best and fairest leader: A joint-runner-up in last season's award, Cass Humphrey has been the undisputed standout at Wade Street in 2022.
The club says: We got off to a rough start when Jane Reid ruptured her ACL in the opening game and along the way we've had COVID, the flu and other illnesses and injury.
"Not all at once, but a couple here and there and when you don't have the numbers, it has a big impact.
"We've also lost Abbey Clohesy for the season with a ruptured ligament in her ankle.
"We're hanging in there, but it's hard to get any consistency with injuries and sickness.
"Hopefully, we can keep the girls we've got now together and at least get a couple of wins in the last part of the season.
"There's definitely been some improvement as we've gone along." - coach Benita Swatton
Ladder position: Third: (7-2)
Last five: WWLWW
Best win: v South Bendigo (round six): A 19-goal win over the Bloods before the break gave the Bulldogs some breathing space in the battle for the double chance and some ascendancy over a potential finals opponent.
Key game ahead: v Sandhurst (this weekend). The Bulldogs would love nothing better than to erase memories of a 33-goal loss to the Dragons. A win or close loss does that.
Potential best and fairest leader: Looks to be a race in three. Claudia Mawson has been one of the recruits of the season, while you can never count out Maddy Stewart. But defensive recruit Kirby Elliott might just have her nose in front following a few potential three-vote performances.
The club says: "It's been a challenging start to the season due to COVID and the flu and constantly having to juggle and manage players, but all in all, it's been great giving players the opportunity to step up and play a level above.
"The girls have been great in filling their role; some are even playing six quarters a week. Hopefully, we will have a little more stability in the second part of the season.
"We are happy where all our teams are sitting and from here on we want to get more wins on the board.
"For A-grade, ideally we'd love to beat one of those top two teams, Flat or Sandhurst, coming into finals.
"That would give the girls a lot of confidence. But we'll keep working on our consistency." - coach Tarryn Rymer
Ladder position: Second (8-1)
Last five: WWWWW
Best win: v Castlemaine (round six). A 16-goal win over the Magpies, bolstered by the inclusions of Mikaela Vaughan and Melbourne Vixens training partner Gabby Coffey, and on the Magpies' home court, was an ultra-impressive performance.
Key game ahead: v Sandhurst (round 13): All eyes, not just Kangaroo Flat's, will be on the Roos' July 16 showdown against Sandhurst. Only one goal separated the top two teams earlier in the season, while a Roos' victory in this one would even the 2022 ledger at one apiece.
Potential best and fairest leader: No shortage of perennial vote pollers enjoying great seasons again at Dower Park, headed by Chelsea Sartori and Ashley Ryan, while Milly Wicks is one of the most in-form players in the competition.
The club says: "We're really happy, considering our only loss was by only one goal.
"We've only had our full side maybe twice all season, so in the second half of the season, that will be a key focus for us, making sure we have all our players available and getting some consistency going into finals.
"We've still got lots of improvement in us.
"There are some areas we've had to work on, but they are getting better. But there's still more work to do." - coach Jayden Cowling
Ladder position: Sixth (3-5-1)
Last five: WLLWL
Best win: v Maryborough (round nine). The Tigers kept their finals hope alive with a brave come from behind win last weekend against Maryborough, after being down by seven goals at three quarter time. And while not quite a win, their round four draw against fourth-placed South Bendigo was as good as any performance they have delivered this season.
Key game ahead: v Castlemaine (this weekend). With their eyes on fifth spot, a Tigers win would reduce the gap between the two teams on the ladder to just two points.
Potential best and fairest leader: Brooke Mangan is the reigning champion, but will face tough opposition from sisters Rachelle and Jess.
The club says: "At three wins and a draw, things are coming together nicely and we are starting to see some really good use of different players on the court and in different positions.
"We'll be going hard to try and push our way into that top-five and play finals.
"We are well set up, but we will need to continue to keep improving. There's probably been a couple of games there that we should have gotten closer.
"The second half of the season should be a good one."- netball operations manager Loryn Savoia
Ladder position: Eighth (2-7)
Last five: LLLLW
Best win: v Eaglehawk (round five). A convincing win against the team directly below the Magpies on the ladder was the first of two for the season so far.
Key game ahead: v Castlemaine (round 11). Maryborough fell just four goals short of its fellow Magpies in round two. A win this time would ignite the Magpies' season and break a likely sequence of five straight losses.
Potential best and fairest leader: Keely Hare already has two best and fairest awards to her name; a third one is within sight. Last year's winner Chrissy James has underlined her versatility by excelling in several positions on the court.
The club says: "I put the challenge out on the weekend to the girls to win to take us up to sixth place and Kyneton overran us in the last quarter.
"I know we have the talent and have certainly done well against the top teams - Sandhurst, in particular, a few weeks ago.
"But we just can't manage to pull off these wins against the teams which are close around us (on the ladder). It's disappointing.
"We're a bit like everyone, a bit inconsistent with our line-up each week with injuries and illness, and holidays and weddings. It's hard to get your full team on the court.
"But we're hoping for a much more consistent second half of the season." - coach Alicia Cassidy
Ladder position: First (9-0)
Last five: WWWWW
Best win: v Gisborne (round one). It's hard to go past a thrilling one-goal win over their nearest rival Kangaroo Flat in round four, but the Dragons sent an early warning to the competition with an emphatic 33-goal win over a top-three opponent, away from the QEO.
Key game ahead: The Dragons have answered every challenge so far, but the Roos pose by far the biggest as evidenced by the one-goal margin early in the season. A repeat win would guarantee top spot going into finals.
Potential best and fairest leader: Sophie Shoebridge is eyeing off back-to-back awards and has been in even better form this time around. She will have strong opposition from goal shooter Bec Smith and star midcourter Meg Williams.
The club says: We are very pleased with where we are at, but we know we have way more to bring, so we can't wait for the second half.
"We've had a look at everyone now and we know where we need to be each game.
"Against those quality top-five teams, if you are not switched on, anything can happen, so we know what's expected.
"Gisborne is a great game to kick off the second half. We know last time (round one) they just had an off day and with no Maddy Stewart. It's going to be a tough challenge and we'll need four consistent quarters to get the win." - coach Tamara Gilchrist
Ladder position: Fourth (5-3-1)
Last five: LWWLW
Best win: v Castlemaine (round five). In the absence of a win over a top-three opponent, fifth-placed Castlemaine is the Bloods' biggest scalp to date. They did it in style 61-46.
Key game ahead: v Gisborne (round 15). Coach Jannelle Hobbs has made no secret of her team's desire to land a win over a top-three opponent. A home clash against Gisborne on July 30 looks the best chance of achieving that.
Potential best and fairest leader: Goal shooter Chloe Langley has won the last two awards and will be hard to stop again, but a new contender in midcourter Chloe Gray is having an outstanding first season in the BFNL.
The club says: "I think fourth is a good reflection of where we are at the moment we are not up with the top three.
"We've got a lot of work to do, but we've got the talent there, we've just had no consistency and have had to keep changing the personnel.
"If we can get a consistent line-up on the court things will flow. You could see Kangaroo Flat (last Saturday) have played together a while, our girls were basically all new.
"We really need to work hard on getting that consistency and getting our court work a bit sharper." - coach Jannelle Hobbs
Ladder position: Seventh (3-6)
Last five: WLLWL
Best win: v Maryborough (round six). If not for a three-goal come from behind win over the Magpies, the two teams would be in reverse spots on the ladder right now.
Key game ahead: v Kyneton (round 12). The Storm could make another possible move up the ladder into sixth if they can get past the Tigers. Kyneton won the teams' earlier season contest 40-30.
Potential best and fairest leader: Season 2022 recruit Brylee Wilson has been a standout in the midcourt. Goal attack Ava Hamilton and defender Keisha Tonzing are Wilson's likely main rivals.
The club says: "There's definitely a top-end and a bottom-end in the BFNL, and for me, we're really looking to finish at the top end of that bottom end.
"If we could get to sixth by the end of the season, that would make me very, very happy."
"I'd like to beat Kyneton. I don't think that was a good game for us (in round three), but that's a game that's within reach and I'd also like to think we could beat Eaglehawk this week again and the same with Maryborough (in round 15).
"The thing with that is that as the season goes on and we continue to improve, so does everyone else, so it's about making sure that on those days everybody steps up and has a crack." - coach Steph Freemantle
