Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball mid-season review

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:33am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STARS: Gisborne's Claudia Mawson, Kangaroo Flat's Chelsea Sartori and Sandhurst's Meg Williams.

How your BFNL team is tracking at the halfway point of the 2022 home and away season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.