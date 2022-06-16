Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL netball: Storm receive a double boost

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 16 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:30am
BIG GAME: Emmie Banfield was a key in defence for Strathfieldsaye in last weekend's victory over Golden Square. File picture: ADAM BOURKE

STRATHFIELDSAYE coach Steph Freemantle believes last weekend's away win combined with the return from injury of Caitlyn Hamilton will help lift team spirits ahead of the second half of the BFNL home and away season.

