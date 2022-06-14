Bendigo Advertiser

Socceroos' success a boost for Bendigo soccer: BASL boss

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Bendigo Amateur Soccer League president Aaron Shooter. Picture: NONI HYETT

The Socceroos' thrilling win over Peru to qualify for this year's World Cup will benefit the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League, according to league president Aaron Shooter.

