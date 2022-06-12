BFNL: Gisborne the team to beat, Golden Square shakes pretender tag

Gisborne and Golden Square were the big winners of an eventful BFNL ninth round.
Gisborne's 63-point thumping of Eaglehawk, combined with Golden Square's stunning 58-point win over Strathfieldsaye, gave Gisborne a mortgage on the minor premiership at the halfway mark of the season.
Gisborne is 9-0 at the top of the ladder - two wins and 100 per cent clear of second-placed Strathfieldsaye (7-2).
At one stage Gisborne kicked 10 unanswered goals to silence the Canterbury Park faithful.
Golden Square (6-3) consolidated third place and now sits one win and 135 per cent inside the top five.
Golden Square had lost its previous seven encounters with Strathfieldsaye and the 10.20 (80) to 3.4 (22) scoreline was the Storm's lowest score in club history.
"Right from the beginning the boys set the scene with their intensity and pressure and, thankfully, they continued that for four quarters,'' Golden Square coach Chris Carter said.
"We've shown against the top two sides in consecutive weeks that we're not far away.
"The boys will take a lot of confidence out of that."
Rhys Magin bagged six goals in the Tigers' fifth win in succession - the first time the club has achieved that mark since rounds four to eight in 2018.
The Tigers are in fourth place at the halfway mark of the season - one game clear of Eaglehawk and South Bendigo and two games in front of Sandhurst.
On current form, the Hawks, Bloods and Dragons look set to spend the final nine rounds of the season battling for fifth spot on the table.
Sandhurst defeated Castlemaine by 111 points at the QEO and, while the Dragons are one game behind Eaglehawk and South Bendigo, they do have a far superior percentage to the Hawks and Bloods which could be critical come round 18.
