THERE are hundreds of tiny worlds tucked inside the neatly stitched designs on display at the Applique Guild of Australia's first exhibition of quilts.
Flowers, farm scenes, dinosaurs and fantasy landscapes are sprinkled liberally through collection of works which are being shown at the Craft Alive fair, at the Bendigo showgrounds.
There are 41 pieces on display in total and they vary widely in sizes.
The guild's president, Heather, said the group formed about 10 years ago to advance the interests of the delicate art form.
"We are an online guild but every three months we hold an 'applique-in' where we get together in places like Kerang and see each other," she said.
"In this age of mass manufacturing it's lovely to see unique things still being crafted and you can see the point of view of the person who made it. A lot of people will make these quilts for family members and they will be one-of-a-kind."
The guild helps crafters learn about new styles and trends including the emergence of fabrics designed especially for applique artists.
"There are some great fabric designers like Michelle Yeo and Karen Styles who are creating really detailed ranges to be used for applique," Heather said.
"There is so much you can do and it's very portable. Those are some of the reasons people love it and having a guild of our own had really helped us all stay connected and social, which feels especially important now, after the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns."
The exhibition will be held until 4pm on Sunday, inside Craft Alive fair at the Bendigo showground.
