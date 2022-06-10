Bendigo Pioneers primed for strong finish to NAB League season

Lessons learned from past failures has the Bendigo Pioneers well-placed for a big second-half of the NAB League season, according to coach Danny O'Bree.
After a string of near misses, the Pioneers broke through for their first win of the season last Sunday against the Western Jets.
O'Bree said the most pleasing aspects of the hard-fought victory were resilience and leadership.
The game looked like following a familiar trend when the Pioneers gave up a four-goal lead to trail at half-time, but this time around the players dug in to grind out an impressive victory.
"It was very pleasing to see that our leaders showed some initiative to take things upon themselves,'' O'Bree said.
"(Captain) Harvey Gallagher grabbed them at half-time before they went into the rooms and said no negativity and stay positive.
"That was the message from then on - yes, we're going to make mistakes, but trust yourselves that you're good enough to play at the level and take the game on.
"We showed resilience when it really mattered.
"Yes, they had a lapse in the final 10 minutes of the second quarter, but they gritted their teeth and got out of it."
O'Bree said the style of footy the Pioneers played should be a confidence-booster for the playing group.
"We needed to be more daring,'' O'Bree said.
"In the first couple of quarters we played safe, wide footy which is something we've never been a fan of.
"When we were more aggressive with our ball movement we looked sensational and we looked a better team.
"Sometimes it only takes one game for everything to click."
The Pioneers have this weekend off as a host of players participate in Victoria Country under-18 and under-16 representative fixtures.
The Pioneers, who sit 12th on the NAB League ladder, have six more home and away games for the season, starting against the Murray Bushrangers in Mildura on Sunday, June 19.
