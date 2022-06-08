Bendigo Advertiser
Eco warriors at Castlemaine school win prize for leadership in fight against plastic

LW
By Lucy Williams
June 8 2022 - 6:00am
ECO WARRIORS: Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D'Ambrosio and comedian Sammy J with Winters Flat Primary students Indiana, Georgie, Zahyra, Faith and school staff Rosie Annear and Kitty Ward. Picture: Sustainability Victoria

WINTERS Flat Primary School students have been celebrated for their crusade against plastic fruit stickers - with their school named Sustainability Victoria's community leadership school of the year.

