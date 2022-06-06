BJFL: Scores, goals and best players

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekendnder-12 girls s
Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls 1.1 2.2 3.3 3.3 (21)
Golden Square U18 Girls 1.1 2.3 2.3 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: S.Johnston 2, N.Kelly 1; Golden Square U18 Girls: J.Lockwood 1, G.Drage 1
BEST: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: C.Hazlett, I.Boulton, D.Greenwood, E.Ward, S.Barry, D.Bruton; Golden Square U18 Girls: S.Demeo, J.Lockwood, C.Clark, H.Mcphee, A.Barker
Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls 0.0 3.4 4.6 6.7 (43)
White Hills U18 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: M.Curnow 3, M.Wakefield 2, R.Hobbs 1;
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: P.Sullivan, T.Colliver, C.Evans, C.Bilsborow, N.Peebles, M.Curnow; White Hills U18 Girls: M.Pearce, M.Newlan, A.Edwards, J.Morrison, S.Pearce
Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls 3.2 4.3 6.6 8.7 (55)
Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: A.Wells 1, G.Garlick 1, J.Hill 1, C.Cole 1, N.Anderson 1, G.Roberts 1, K.Cook 1, L.Gilbee 1; Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: A.Mclean 2
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: A.Wells, K.Cook, L.Beesley/ Jordon, A.Filsell, S.Boldiston; Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: S.Ryan, T.Kendall, A.Haigh, E.Grieve, M.Dixon, T.Parkinson
Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls - - - - (38)
Sandhurst U16 Girls - - - - (8)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: E.Coutts 2, C.Harris 2, N.Cox 1, C.Pennefather 1; Sandhurst U16 Girls: L.Nihill 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: E.Jeffrey, L.kingston, N.Saunders, M.Sims; Sandhurst U16 Girls: A.Franklin, O.Lacy, A.Bibby, L.Franklin, B.Mcmanus, S.Daly
Eaglehawk U14 Girls - - - - (37)
Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls - - - - (2)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U14 Girls: not supplied. Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls: not supplied.
BEST: Eaglehawk U14 Girls: not supplied. Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls: S.Patullo, G.Cain, C.Wylie, A.Ahearn, L.Foley
Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls 1.3 3.4 4.6 5.9 (39)
South Bendigo U14 Girls 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: E.Newlan 2, A.Boyd 1, A.Dickson 1, J.O'Bree 1; South Bendigo U14 Girls: not supplied.
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: E.Newlan, J.O'Bree, S.Ward, M.Dunn, S.Villani, G.Fox; South Bendigo U14 Girls: not supplied.
White Hills U14 Girls 1.2 2.4 3.5 5.7 (37)
Sandhurst U14 Girls 1.0 2.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: White Hills U14 Girls: M.Clark 1, L.O'Brien 1, S.O'Connell 1, R.Sloan 1, M.Caine 1; Sandhurst U14 Girls: H.Cochrane 2, L.Brown 1
BEST: White Hills U14 Girls: L.Newton, M.Morrison, M.Meersbergen, R.Sloan, L.O'Brien, E.Pickering; Sandhurst U14 Girls: T.Place, H.Cochrane, L.Brown, R.Patterson, M.Franklin, M.Pinner
South Bendigo U16S 1.3 4.5 4.9 7.13 (55)
MGYCW U16S 0.5 2.6 2.10 2.10 (22)
GOALS: South Bendigo U16S: O.Turnbull 3, K.Kalms 2, T.McBurney 1, T.Hardingham 1; MGYCW U16S: C.Evans 1, J.Davis 1
BEST: South Bendigo U16S: T.Rojewski, T.McBurney, L.Feuerherdt, K.Kalms, E.McMahon, O.Turnbull; MGYCW U16S: H.Cruise, C.Blandthorn, X.Emmerson, O.Patton, W.Thomson, C.Evans
Strathfieldsaye U16S 3.5 6.9 10.14 14.15 (99)
Kyneton Tigers U16S 0.1 1.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16S: W.Harvey 4, T.Johnson 2, L.Matheson 2, J.Gill 1, L.McKern 1, J.Jackson-Leahy 1, A.Wingrave 1, M.Elkington 1, D.Wheelhouse 1; Kyneton Tigers U16S: B.Ryan 2
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16S: L.McKern, W.Harvey, T.Johnson, J.Gill, A.Wingrave, J.Jackson-Leahy; Kyneton Tigers U16S: H.Murray, H.Freeman, N.Clapham, M.Black, T.Ford, A.Mills
Kangaroo Flat U16S 4.5 6.7 7.9 10.14 (74)
White Hills U16S 0.0 2.2 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16S: I.Brown 4, D.Ferguson 2, S.Pickering 1, X.Coghill 1, M.Balcke 1, J.Newman 1; White Hills U16S: K.Mitchell 1, A.Goggin 1, E.Hooke 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16S: D.Ferguson, X.Coghill, I.Brown, Z.Bird, W.Chant, L.raymond; White Hills U16S: O.Parker, N.Santas, I.Meersbergen, S.Cock, T.Taylor, P.Conlan
Golden Square U16S 3.4 9.6 14.8 16.12 (108)
Eaglehawk U16S 2.1 2.2 3.3 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Golden Square U16S: J.Wilkinson 6, R.McNamara 2, R.Dillon 2, E.Fleming 2, J.Gibson 1, X.Cain 1, M.Lowery 1, J.Lowery 1; Eaglehawk U16S: A.Tresize 2, B.Gahan 1, W.Malone 1
BEST: Golden Square U16S: P.Docherty, H.king, J.wilkinson, L.Ross, X.Cain, M.Lowery; Eaglehawk U16S: K.Burrill-Grinton, B.Gahan, L.Wilson, J.Gilchrist, M.Miller
Castlemaine U16R1 - - - - (121)
South Bendigo U16R1 - - - - (2)
GOALS: Castlemaine U16R1: C.Holman 4, M.McKnight 2, D.Carmichael 2, D.Keogh-Frankling 2, C.Mclennan 2, N.Nyok 2, H.Northwood 1, T.Whaley 1, C.Lord 1, J.Honeychurch 1;
BEST: Castlemaine U16R1: M.McKnight, C.Lord, C.Holman, C.De Bono, D.Keogh-Frankling, N.Nyok; South Bendigo U16R1: C.Russell, J.Butcher, L.Westerway, S.Lavery, R.Griffin, L.Bice
Maryborough U16R1 3.2 6.4 9.8 11.10 (76)
Marong U16R1 0.0 0.2 1.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Maryborough U16R1: S.Thomson 3, J.Skinner 2, K.Constable 1, T.Hoban 1, B.Walhouse 1, J.Lovel 1, E.Horner 1, M.Stork 1; Marong U16R1: T.Hutton 1, J.Bird 1
BEST: Maryborough U16R1: K.Constable, K.Do, J.Gavriliadis, C.Wright, T.Hoban, K.Wright; Marong U16R1: J.Naughton, J.Curnow, J.Bird, F.Waters, K.Harris, L.Curran
Golden Square U16R1 1.3 2.8 4.13 7.14 (56)
Sandhurst U16R1 1.3 1.4 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Golden Square U16R1: S.Cooke-Kingston 5, B.Dowton 1, J.Gibson 1; Sandhurst U16R1: M.Guthrie 2, C.Strachan 1
BEST: Golden Square U16R1: Sandhurst U16R1: L.Poyser, K.MacDonald, C.Kealy, L.Sims, W.Bennett, J.McCarthy
Kangaroo Flat U16R2 2.4 7.5 8.10 16.11 (107)
Eaglehawk U16R2 0.4 1.5 2.6 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16R2: T.Gloury 5, T.Blythman 4, A.Kelly 2, T.Sargeant 1, M.Goudge 1, W.Salau 1, R.Smith 1, R.Miller 1; Eaglehawk U16R2: L.West 1, L.Taylor 1, K.Macondald 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16R2: T.Gloury, S.Pickering, R.Miller, D.Gilbee, R.Guest, A.Kelly; Eaglehawk U16R2: M.Gray, B.O'Neill, O.Hicks, B.ralston, A.Frankling, L.Taylor
Golden Square U14S 1.3 2.3 4.5 5.7 (37)
Strathfieldsaye U14S 1.1 2.3 3.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Golden Square U14S: B.Buhagiar 1, C.Mortimer 1, Z.Hinck 1, J.Peter 1, N.Pedrotti 1; Strathfieldsaye U14S: N.Jones-Stibbe 2, M.Skinner 1, J.Buchanan 1
BEST: Golden Square U14S: B.Buhagiar, Z.Barker, M.Sandhu, C.Mortimer, M.Brown, A.Drummond; Strathfieldsaye U14S: H.whitfield, J.Mathews, S.Gibson, J.Schubert, E.Cousins, J.Oldham
Sandhurst U14S 0.2 3.2 4.4 7.7 (49)
South Bendigo U14S 2.5 2.5 5.8 5.10 (40)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14S: C.Reid 3, E.Austin 2, H.Carter 1, N.Willits 1; South Bendigo U14S: M.Clark 2, A.Floreani 1, H.Jackman 1, L.Eddy 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14S: C.Bannan, T.Smith, E.Austin, C.Reid, M.Nihill, C.Poyser; South Bendigo U14S: A.Floreani, S.Gray, L.Trezise, R.Newman, S.Bardsley, A.Price
Maryborough U14S 2.0 4.1 6.1 9.1 (55)
Kyneton Tigers U14S 2.3 3.3 6.7 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Maryborough U14S: A.Chadwick 3, O.Cassidy 3, L.Howell 2, L.Condie 1; Kyneton Tigers U14S: J.Nevin 1, A.Cook 1, A.White 1, A.Hoyne 1, G.Roulston 1, G.Collins 1
BEST: Maryborough U14S: J.Trickey, C.Wood, L.Howell, O.Cassidy, S.Ross, W.Soulsby; Kyneton Tigers U14S: G.Collins, G.Roulston, E.Raynor, W.Maguigan, A.Hoyne
Sandhurst U14R1 0.2 4.8 9.13 10.15 (75)
Eaglehawk U14R1 1.4 2.5 4.5 5.8 (38)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14R1: C.Bannan 2, G.O'Shea 2, N.Harvey 2, Z.MacDonald 1, O.Taylor 1, B.Holland 1, J.Balic 1; Eaglehawk U14R1: M.Pettersen 2, L.Moss 1, T.Taylor 1, Z.Shelton 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14R1: H.Byrne, B.Billett, A.Weeks, C.Bannan, E.Harrop, M.Nihill; Eaglehawk U14R1: T.Fox, P.Manderson, L.Wilson, T.Taylor, N.Howarth
Huntly Hawks U14R1 4.0 10.2 14.4 19.7 (121)
Rochester Tigers U14R1 1.1 2.1 5.2 6.3 (39)
GOALS: Huntly Hawks U14R1: B.Miller 4, C.Pellegrino 3, H.Matthews 3, C.Cowan 3, Z.Whyte 3, C.Caldis 1, O.Kleinert 1, Z.Marwood 1; Rochester Tigers U14R1: M.Boyack 2, T.White 2, J.Otto 1, C.James 1
BEST: Huntly Hawks U14R1: B.Miller, H.Matthews, M.Lawrence, C.Cowan, M.Connors, Z.Whyte; Rochester Tigers U14R1: C.James, J.Brennan, R.Hayes, D.Martin, J.Otto.
Castlemaine U14R1 1.3 3.7 7.8 10.11 (71)
Strathfieldsaye U14R1 1.0 1.2 2.3 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Castlemaine U14R1: L.Bruce 3, M.Perrett 2, O.Giddings 1, H.Kneebone 1, M.Matheson 1, M.Britton 1, A.Welch 1; Strathfieldsaye U14R1: N.Fitzpatrick 1, A.Morrissey 1, T.Gardiner 1, C.Hilson 1
BEST: Castlemaine U14R1: O.Giddings, G.O'Sullivan, M.Matheson, B.Jardine, O.Britt, M.Perrett; Strathfieldsaye U14R1: W.Mayes, J.Webster, M.Mudoti, W.Brandt, K.Hodgskiss, C.Hilson
MGYCW U14R1 3.5 8.10 12.12 16.14 (110)
White Hills U14R1 0.0 0.0 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: MGYCW U14R1: L.Budge 4, S.Neervoort 3, A.Gray 2, N.Blake 2, L.Pigdon 2, N.Hadden 1, O.Bowman 1, D.Wharton 1; White Hills U14R1: L.Rice 1, K.Pearce 1
BEST: MGYCW U14R1: L.Pigdon, L.Budge, A.Gray, H.Healey, M.Lines, N.Hadden; White Hills U14R1: H.Middleton, B.Murley, K.Nieto, B.Schelfhout, C.Thornton, M.Laity
Marong U14R2 3.6 6.6 11.11 14.12 (96)
Golden Square U14R2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Marong U14R2: R.Smith 4, L.Douglas 2, W.Hope 2, H.O'Donnell 2, J.Miller 1, B.Smyth 1, H.Wilson 1, M.Dempster 1.
BEST: Marong U14R2: L.Douglas, R.Smith, B.Wells, J.Bradley, B.Smyth, L.Bennett; Golden Square U14R2: J.O'Sullivan, J.Atherton, W.Thomas, T.Samarakone, T.Ahearn
MGYCW U14R2 7.3 13.7 17.9 20.11 (131)
Huntly Hawks U14R2 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: MGYCW U14R2: J.Wittingslow 5, T.Waters 3, D.Warren 3, C.Speirs 2, K.O'Brien 1, W.Hargreaves 1, R.Davey 1, R.Verdon 1, D.Downing 1, H.Dunn 1, A.Biggs 1; Huntly Hawks U14R2: L.Cain 1
BEST: MGYCW U14R2: R.Verdon, J.Wittingslow, D.Warren, S.Piazza, C.Attard; Huntly Hawks U14R2: B.Smith, L.Mulryan, L.Cain, M.Climas, J.Giudice, H.Hargadon
Sandhurst U14R2 3.2 8.3 10.6 16.8 (104)
South Bendigo U14R2 3.5 4.7 5.10 6.12 (48)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14R2: J.Craig 4, C.Bell 4, C.Fraser 2, A.McNamara 2, G.O'Shea 1, W.Lacy 1, E.Ryan 1, S.Rogers 1; South Bendigo U14R2: J.Hayes 2, E.Hurley 2, P.Kelly 1, S.Carter 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14R2: H.Bain, E.Ryan, A.McNamara, W.Lacy, Z.MacDonald, C.Bell; South Bendigo U14R2: E.Hurley, J.Hayes, J.Kramer, L.Rinaldi, R.Diss, H.Fizallen
North Bendigo U12E 0.6 2.7 3.10 4.12 (36)
Kyneton Tigers U12E 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS: not supplied.
BEST: not supplied.
South Bendigo U12E 5.1 5.1 6.4 7.4 (46)
Huntly Hawks U12E 1.0 1.0 2.0 3.1 (19)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12E: J.King 2, B.Barry 2, T.Eddy 1, H.Clementson 1, C.White 1; Huntly Hawks U12E: not supplied.
BEST: South Bendigo U12E: C.White, C.Smythe, J.King, C.Kochar, H.Burchell, B.Barry; Huntly Hawks U12E: not supplied.
Strathfieldsaye U12E 1.1 1.2 4.5 5.8 (38)
Eaglehawk U12E 0.2 1.3 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U12E: L.Morrice 2, J.Dutra 1, N.Gaul 1, C.Olsen 1; Eaglehawk U12E: C.Powley 1, B.Cadzow 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U12E: D.Milburn, X.Howard, L.Morrice, L.Richard, T.Brown, J.Dutra; Eaglehawk U12E: C.Powley, B.Cadzow, E.Castle, C.Morley, S.Norman, E.penno
MGYCW U12E 1.2 4.2 6.2 7.4 (46)
White Hills U12E 1.2 3.2 3.2 5.4 (34)
GOALS: MGYCW U12E: White Hills U12E: B.Young 2, M.Slattery 1, D.Mullen 1, C.Matthews 1
BEST: MGYCW U12E: White Hills U12E: R.Morton, A.Saville, H.Rice, A.Dobie, E.McDonnell, T.Mclarty
Kangaroo Flat U12D 1.0 2.0 3.4 8.5 (53)
St. Therese's U12D 4.1 5.1 7.1 7.2 (44)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole 4, J.Lower 2, E.Eastwood 2; St. Therese's U12D: C.Harrington 3, X.Mulqueen 2, Q.Casey 1, B.Rosa 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole, T.Knight, E.Eastwood, J.Edwards, J.Lower, T.Penrose; St. Therese's U12D: Q.Casey, J.Holland, J.MacDonald, C.Harrington, S.Rooke, X.Mulqueen
Marong U12D 2.1 3.4 3.4 3.4 (22)
MGYCW U12D 0.1 0.1 2.1 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Marong U12D: A.Krauth 2, J.Atkinson 1; MGYCW U12D: not supplied.
BEST: Marong U12D: H.Humme, T.Pearce, C.Bray, J.Marwood, H.Schneider, C.McCurdy; MGYCW U12D: C.Berry, R.Demeo, M.Pitson, A.Clayton, T.McMinn
St. Monicas U12D 1.3 4.7 5.12 7.17 (59)
Golden Square U12D 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: St. Monicas U12D: E.Crocker 3, R.Gallagher 2, C.Colbert 1, H.Sherwood 1;
BEST: St. Monicas U12D: L.Geddes, D.Bonnici, E.Crocker, C.McGee, T.Scullie, D.Zappelli; Golden Square U12D: J.Burke, C.Finch, S.Morgan, T.Hanna, L.Fairley, W.Stedman
Kangaroo Flat U12C 2.0 4.2 4.3 4.4 (28)
St. Francis U12C 0.1 0.1 2.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12C: M.Gould 1, B.Blythman 1, C.Scholes 1, R.LEECH 1; St. Francis U12C: not supplied
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12C: C.Scholes, J.Thatcher, R.Gudge, A.Caddy, J.Leech, O.Salau; St. Francis U12C: T.Harrop, H.Baker, W.Tuddenham, A.Bennett, F.Todd, C.Fitzpatrick
St. Kilian St. Peters U12C 2.2 4.3 6.5 8.8 (56)
Quarry Hill U12C 0.0 1.0 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: B.Geary 2, I.Manley 1, C.McCarthy 1, O.Connolly 1, W.Scholtes 1, R.Bergin 1, H.Wells 1; Quarry Hill U12C: W.Minne 1, S.Maher 1
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: E.Willits, B.Butler, B.Geary, T.Byrne, A.Herdman, R.Bergin; Quarry Hill U12C: W.Minne, T.Bennett, O.Dunne, S.kennedy, S.Maher, B.Martin
South Bendigo U12C 5.6 10.8 16.9 18.12 (120)
Strathfieldsaye U12C 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12C: H.Long 4, J.Stone 3, C.Fyffe 3, A.Obudzinski 2, F.Guzzo 1, B.Dobbin 1, F.Landsberg 1, T.Campbell 1, N.Poole 1, K.Weeks 1; Strathfieldsaye U12C: T.Hembrow 2
BEST: South Bendigo U12C: C.Fyffe, H.Long, J.Stone, A.Obudzinski, B.Dobbin, F.Landsberg; Strathfieldsaye U12C: W.James, A.Scott, N.Kipping, H.Young, H.Dooly, B.Gamble
Heathcote U12C 0.0 3.1 5.1 8.2 (50)
St. Therese's U12C 0.2 1.4 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Heathcote U12C: K.Willmot 3, C.Ruck 1; St. Therese's U12C: X.Potter 1, H.Cail 1
BEST: Heathcote U12C: H.Pianta-Cook, K.Willmot, X.Moore, L.Slee, I.Pianta-Cook, C.Gellatly; St. Therese's U12C: L.Hubble, C.Whelan, I.Kramer, X.Potter, T.McCarroll, D.Cakebread
Eaglehawk U12B 1.0 3.2 6.6 7.7 (49)
MGYCW U12B 0.1 2.2 3.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U12B: X.Stone 2, J.Nisbet 1, C.Larson 1, B.Lever 1, T.Ferguson 1, Z.Uerata 1; MGYCW U12B: W.Waters 1, J.Barker 1, D.Thomson 1, G.Polkinghorne 1, K.Wilson 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U12B: C.Burke, T.Ferguson, T.Turton, J.Nisbet, R.Hill, B.Lever; MGYCW U12B: D.Thomson, N.Ralton, H.Clapp, K.Wilson, N.James, J.Barker
St. Francis U12B 6.2 10.3 16.6 16.9 (105)
Huntly Hawks U12B 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: St. Francis U12B: T.Frawley 5, O.Dean 4, M.Day 2, H.Dewhurst 1, A.Hughes 1, A.Horan 1, J.Mcdonnell 1, E.Fennell 1; Huntly Hawks U12B:
BEST: St. Francis U12B: T.Frawley, H.Dewhurst, O.Dean, H.Ward, D.Tyler, B.Allan; Huntly Hawks U12B: A.Hilson, B.Maher, I.Plant, R.Norman, J.Sanderson, R.Sowerby
Maryborough U12B 0.0 1.0 3.1 3.1 (19)
Castlemaine U12B 0.0 0.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Maryborough U12B: M.Stevens 1, C.Larkin 1, M.Trickey 1; Castlemaine U12B: D.Brasher 1, C.Cordy 1
BEST: Maryborough U12B: C.Larkin, H.Bartlett, C.Brydon, C.Stevens, J.Mason, M.Skinner; Castlemaine U12B: D.Brasher, C.Cordy, L.Parsons, S.McGill, S.Grainger, A.Harrington
St. Therese's U12A 9.3 13.3 17.5 20.9 (129)
MGYCW U12A 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12A: C.Macumber 9, C.Andrews 3, J.Kelly 2, J.Rosa 2, J.Holland 1, J.Scoble 1, J.Yeomans 1, H.Casey 1; MGYCW U12A: A.Coghill 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12A: J.Kelly, H.Casey, A.McInerney, C.Andrews, C.Macumber, M.Conway; MGYCW U12A: O.Balic, J.Liersch, J.Bellenger, A.Coghill, H.Landry, T.Evans
White Hills U12A 2.2 3.3 3.4 3.4 (22)
Kyneton Tigers U12A 0.0 1.1 1.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS: White Hills U12A: I.Cass 2, R.Middleton 1; Kyneton Tigers U12A: H.Edmondston 1
BEST: White Hills U12A: V.Geary, N.Griffiths, R.Michielsen, J.Newton, I.Cass, L.Whittle; Kyneton Tigers U12A: C.Cattanach, W.MacDonald, J.Veitch, T.Fynch
Golden Square U12A 0.1 1.3 1.3 3.5 (23)
Strathfieldsaye U12A 0.1 1.4 1.5 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Golden Square U12A: N.Pollard 2, K.Read 1; Strathfieldsaye U12A: C.Giddings 1
BEST: Golden Square U12A: W.Donnelly, C.pannett, B.McInnes, N.Pollard, J.Allen, R.Norman; Strathfieldsaye U12A: J.Ingram, C.Fitzgerald, J.Monaghan, C.Giddings, J.Lawler
