More frustration for Bendigo City in 2-2 draw

A FRUSTRATING run of games without a win continued for Bendigo City in a 2-2 draw against Men's State League 5 West rival Maidstone United on Saturday.
Played at Scovell Reserve in Maidstone, City twice let a one-goal lead slip before eventually having to settle for sharing the points.
It was Bendigo City's third draw in five matches and continued a run of six matches since the young squad's last victory over top side Barwon on April 23.
Two of those draws have come back-to-back, with the 2-2 result against Maidstone coming on the heels of a sprightly performance in a 4-4 draw at Balmoral.
Most frustrating of all for playing coach Greg Thomas and his players, City has continued to play some good and, at times, quality football, while being unable to arrest its streak without a win.
"It was disappointing to concede the lead with about two minutes play," he said.
"We were in front twice, but it was just two really soft goals we conceded, just through inexperience. That's all it is, we are a very young side.
"We are at a bit of a loss as we are playing quite well, but without getting the results we want. That's the hardest bit - the most frustrating bit."
It's cliched, but Thomas insists just one win would do wonders for the team in its bid to breathe new life into its campaign.
"We are still confident we can turn things around, we just need to get that win and get things rolling again," he said.
"As I have said, it's not as if we are playing badly, we just can't seem to finish a side off.
"We get in front and we concede - it's very frustrating for anyone."
Sam Farr provided City with the early spark it was looking for with a goal in the 21st minute, his sixth for the season.
Not to be outdone, Maidstone United was able to capitalise on a lapse in concentration to equalise with just three minutes to play in the first half.
After a back and forward first 20 minutes of the second half, Luke Burns put City in front for the second time with his seventh goal of the season.
But a second for the day from Maidstone United's Samuel Magro in the dying minutes ensured Bendigo City was unable to replicate its earlier season win over United for a clean sweep of the teams' matches.
Thomas declared Farr as 'back to his best' and City's most influential player in the draw, with Arshdeep Singh and striker Sean Boxshall similarly strong contributors.
Bendigo City (now 5-3-4) will be back at home this Saturday against Lara United.
The two teams drew 1-1 when they meet in the second round of the season on March 26.
In the reserves, Bendigo City kept the pressure on top side Melton Phoenix with a 2-1 win over Maidstone United.
Jake Nuttall came off the bench to put City 2-1 ahead in the 81st minute, after the visitors led 1-0 at half time courtesy of a Darius Thomas goal in the 36th minute.
Bendigo City trails the Phoenix on the ladder by two points.
(Three losses, three draws)
April 30: 2-1 loss to Deakin University (away);
May 7: 2-2 draw v Wyndham City (away);
May 14: 3-0 loss to Melton Phoenix (home);
May 21: 2-1 loss to West Point (home);
May 28: 4-4 draw v Balmoral (away);
June 4: 2-2 draw v Maidstone United (away).
