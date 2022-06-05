HDFNL netball: Blues bounce back against Grasshoppers

MOUNT Pleasant rebounded strongly from an unexpected loss against North Bendigo by overpowering Colbinabbin at Toolleen in round nine of HDFNL netball on Saturday.
For many years their nemesis, including in a pair of preliminary final defeats to the Grasshoppers in 2017 and 2018, the Blues were sure not to let a golden opportunity to get a win back against their rivals go begging.
Strongly led again by goal shooter Liv Slattery and wing defence Kristen Lang, the Blues emerged victorious 47-28.
A diligent 19-goal win in tricky conditions consolidated Mount Pleasant's hold on third spot, behind only undefeated Elmore and second-placed White Hills.
The Bloods made it nine straight wins this season with a strong 74-38 victory on Saturday over Lockington-Bamawm United, which held on to fifth spot, while White Hills easily accounted for Huntly 68-25.
Mount Pleasant coach Carine Comer was thrilled to put the previous week's defeat against the Bulldogs behind them and admitted to being surprised at their 19-goal margin against the Grasshoppers.
"They were still tough - their goalers got their eye in in that last quarter, so I was kind of glad it took until then," she said.
"It might have been a bit closer had they have been a little more accurate in the earlier part of the game.
"It was a surprise last week and we were disappointed, but we walked away knowing we hadn't played our best game, without taking any credit away from North Bendigo.
"I don't think many people saw that coming, but they were tough and certainly not a bottom side.
"So it was good to get back on the winner's list and play more of our style of game. If nothing else, it was a bit of a confidence booster."
Comer praised 2022 season recruit Slattery for another best on court performance and a highly consistent season, and Lang, who has made the move out of the defensive circle to wing defence, and was again a strong performer.
The Blues face the ultimate test next weekend when they host Elmore.
Meanwhile, Leitchville-Gunbower playing coach Lauren Dehne praised a brilliant all-team effort as the Bombers notched up their second win this season with a 47-31 triumph over Heathcote.
It was the Bombers' first win since their season opener at Huntly on April 16.
Dehne hopes it's the catalyst for a more consistent second half of the season.
"It was certainly good to get a win on the board," she said.
"We have had a few weeks where we have had some girls out, a week where we had a lot of injuries and then we've had some games that have just been really close, but haven't just been able to find that killer instinct to get over the line.
"Obviously Elmore and White Hills have been the standouts, but the rest of the competition is really close. Every game is hotly-contested.
"We've been in nearly every game, so it's nice just to get that win and now we've experienced that winning feeling again, we should be able to build on that and hopefully turn some of those close losses into wins."
The Bombers have been beaten by Lockington-Bamawm United by six goals, North Bendigo by three and Colbinabbin by four, results Dehne is quietly confident can be turned around the second time around.
