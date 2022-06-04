Bendigo Advertiser

LVFNL netball: Premiership contenders make their moves

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:04am, first published June 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE race for top spot in LVFNL netball has tightened, as Maiden Gully YCW and Calivil United took advantage of Marong's weekend off with the bye to strengthen their positions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.