Bendigo Advertiser
Review

Drag queens kick off national tour with "refreshing" regional shows

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 4 2022 - 1:18am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SLAY: Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are bringing their carefully curated live show around Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

WHEN Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera took the stage at Bendigo's humble Piano Bar, they were a long way from the lights, camera and action they'd become accustomed to as contestants on Ru Paul's Drag Race Down Under.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.