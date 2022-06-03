L-plater charged after driving against traffic and evading police for days

BENDIGO police have arrested and charged a learner driver for several instances of dangerous driving.
The 31-year-old Long Gully man allegedly evaded police multiple times over the past week, including several petrol drive-offs.
In one instance on Sunday May 29, the driver evaded police three times in the space of 15 minutes.
In another instance, the man allegedly drove against traffic on McCrae Street, nearly crashing into oncoming cars.
It is then alleged he sped through a red light at the intersection of McIvor Road and Kennedy Street before continuing along McIvor Street at a speed of 100km/h in a 70km/h zone.
Police arrested the man at a property in Long Gully on Wednesday June 1, they also seized an allegedly stolen white Mazda sedan.
The man was later charged with numerous serious driving offences including dangerous driving whilst pursued by police, and reckless conduct endanger life.
He has been remanded to face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 7 June 2022.
"These are serious and concerning offences, and this arrest shows that police will stop at nothing to hunt down dangerous drivers and put them before a court," said sergeant Ian Brooks from Bendigo Highway Patrol.
"We have absolutely zero tolerance for drivers who deliberately threaten the safety of road users in our community.
"The community can rest assured - we will continue to zero in on those who think they can drive like maniacs on our roads."
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
