A CAR was stolen from a driveway to lure a victim from his central Victorian home so he could be set upon by his ex-partner and her new boyfriend, police have alleged.
A baseball bat was used to pummel the victim and he was also punched and then stabbed, on the evening of May 8, Bendigo Magistrates Court was told.
He was rushed to hospital and operated on and his spleen was removed. He was also treated for broken ribs.
A bail application was rejected at the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Friday for a 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman who were accused of carrying out the attack.
The pair faced charges of intentionally and recklessly causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence, possessing drugs of dependence and weapons offences.
Police Senior Constable Jordan Norris said the pair had stolen the victim's car from his driveway for the dual purpose of luring him outside and then being unable to flee from them.
A triple zero telephone call recording from the night allegedly relays conversation between the attackers insulting and swearing at the victim and one encouraging the other to further violence. CCTV of the events had also been located, the court was told.
The woman allegedly hit the victim with the baseball bat in the knee and the ribs and then stabbed him. The man punched the victim two to three times, the court heard.
The court was told that police questioned the pair and released them but later executed a warrant on June 2 at the woman's home and took both into custody.
"Police knocked on the front door and movement was heard inside the premises and after five minutes police entered through an unlocked back door," snr const Norris said.
"A bedroom at the rear of the property was closed and it was believed there were persons inside.
"A short time later (the accused man) was located inside the bedroom with a knife in reach and an imitation revolver loaded with three imitation rounds of 22-calibre magnum ammunition and two rounds of live 22-calibre magnum ammunition, within reach.
"Nearby was a black pistol holster and also inside the bedroom investigators found 30gms of green vegetable matter believed to be cannabis and a rifle scope. Police also found one large commercial firework."
The man was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the search.
Defence lawyer Matt McLellan said his (male) client was only alleged to have punched the victim and should be granted bail. Mr McLellan said the man could live with his mother.
Police opposed bail saying he had an extensive criminal record and posed an unacceptable risk to prosecution witnesses. Magistrate Trieu Huynh said he would refuse bail given the nature of the alleged offending, available evidence and other factors.
The 44-year-old woman also applied for bail on the basis she would live with her mother and consent to house arrest conditions, but her application was also refused.
The case was adjourned until August 31.
