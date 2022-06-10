Remote, hybrid and flexible working are hot topics with high profile figures and politicians chiming in on the conversation, during what is a unique "talent constrained" post lockdown job market.
Most employees started their work-from-home journey during the pandemic.
Advertisement
The research found employees enjoyed working from home as it provided increased flexibility, and saved them time and money, which they valued.
A number of studies by the Productivity Commission, PwC, and RMIT University also found most workers wanted continue to work from home, even part of the time, as restrictions lifted. Some went as far as saying they would consider resigning or would resign if their workplace forced a return to the office.
But not everyone is a fan of remote working.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk's controversial leaked email titled "Remote working is no longer acceptable", told employees that anyone who wanted to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week.
In a follow up email with the subject "To be super clear", Musk said "everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week".
"Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."
When asked to comment on people who thought the concept of coming into work was outdated, Musk said "they should pretend to work somewhere else".
Former prime minister Julia Gillard said working from home could cause women to fall behind in their careers and be overlooked because employers would reward and promote employees they visibly saw in the office - which was more likely to be their male counterparts who didn't take on the bulk of the family caring responsibilities.
But there are still employers who are strong advocates for working remotely and flexibly, and believe it is the future.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Big companies like Twitter continue to allow employees to permanently work from home if they choose.
Tower Systems International and newsXpress chief executive Mark Fletcher said there were numerous benefits to the remote work or hybrid work model for both employees and employers.
"There are no downsides," he said.
Mr Fletcher said the increased flexibility and happiness flexible working has brought has helped him to retain his staff.
It has also meant that he's been able to recruit tech talent - which is in high demand - from overseas, including countries like New Zealand. Something he wouldn't have been able to do if he didn't allow his employees to work remotely.
Advertisement
Mr Fletcher said businesses that don't offer flexibility in working hours and work locations to staff faced a real risk of losing them.
"I don't think we're going to snap back to not working from home. I think it's here forever," he said.
"I think that's a good thing."
"We have been disrupted quite significantly and this is the biggest change to modern work that we have probably ever seen," she said.
Ms Guilfoyle said there were other types of flexible working businesses could offer other than remote working and the hybrid model, such as split shifts, varied work hours, or even a four-day work week like what is being trialled in the UK.
Advertisement
"Fundamentally, the balance of power has shifted from employers to employees who are very clear on their preferences and their desire for flexibility."
"There is no going back now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.