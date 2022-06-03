Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

BFNL: 'We've got to keep working hard to earn respect' - Tigers' Chapman

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:49am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEADING UPWARDS: Kyneton coach Paul Chapman. The Tigers are coming off two impressive victories.

KYNETON coach Paul Chapman knows respect is hard to gain and can be easily lost.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.