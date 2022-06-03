Bendigo Advertiser

BFNL netball: Gisborne in good hands, says league star

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 3 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:00am
Dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Tiana Newman is backing Gisborne to impact come late in the 2022 season. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

SHE will play no further role on the court this season, but star Gisborne centre Tiana Newman is backing her Bulldogs team-mates to have an impact come finals time.

