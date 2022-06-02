Bendigo records fourth day of more than 200 daily COVID infections

Greater Bendigo has recorded 266 new COVID-19 infections overnight, bringing the region's total number of active cases to 1303.
This is a 12 case rise on the number of new infections Bendigo recorded on Thursday and 92 of the cases were tied to the 3550 postcode.
The majority of the other cases were linked to the 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes.
Buloke Shire saw an increase in new infections, reporting 12 in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health. As did the Macedon Ranges (90) and Mount Alexander (35).
Campaspe reported a decrease in daily cases (56), as did Gannawarra (18), Loddon (nine) and Central Goldfields Shire (16).
Victoria's number of daily coronavirus infections has dipped below 10,000 on Friday with the state reporting 9583 new cases in the last 24 hours.
This is 621 cases less than recorded on Thursday. The total number of active infections across the state is now 55,048.
Hospitalisations have dropped 11 overnight. There are 514 Victorians in hospital, 29 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
Twenty-two people have died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
This comes after Greater Bendigo recorded 254 new infections on Thursday.
Bendigo and central Victoria's cold week continues as we heading to the weekend.
With potential showers giving a wet start to the day, Bendigo is set to reach just 10 degrees today with some northerly winds in the morning that will ease later on.
Castlemaine is also set to hit 10 degrees with the north central area of Victoria to expect a high chance of showers, most likely during the evening and possible snow at 1200 metres.
Similar forecasts are expected in the central area with Kyneton reaching 8 degrees today.
Echuca will see the mercury rise to 12 with a cloudy day and slight chance of a shower.
