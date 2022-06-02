Bendigo Advertiser
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:45am, first published June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
Bendigo records fourth day of more than 200 daily COVID infections

Greater Bendigo has recorded 266 new COVID-19 infections overnight, bringing the region's total number of active cases to 1303.

