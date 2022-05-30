Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo-based lecturer Dr. Michael Leach has been named a fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA)

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
Monash Rural Health's Dr Michael Leach said he was excited to join a prestigious fellowship for university educators. Picture: Supplied

Monash Rural Health Bendigo senior lecturer Dr Michael Leach has been named a fellow of the prestigious Higher Education Academy (HEA).

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

