Monash Rural Health Bendigo senior lecturer Dr Michael Leach has been named a fellow of the prestigious Higher Education Academy (HEA).
The HEA Fellowship demonstrates a personal and institutional commitment to professionalism in learning and teaching as a higher education teaching qualification, and Dr Leach was thrilled by the news.
"Being named a fellow of the HEA means a great deal to me," Dr Leach said.
"As an early career educator without any prior teaching qualifications, I am delighted and thankful to now have an internationally recognised higher education qualification and to be part of a community of fellows."
Dr Leach became a full-time academic at Monash Rural Health in early 2020 and has enjoyed co-teaching two postgraduate units, Essentials of Advanced Healthcare Practice and Demographic Methods.
The doctor also delivers reflective poetry writing workshops. He has co-supervised seven honours students, two PhD students, and one scholarly intensive placement (SIP) student.
Dr Leach has also presented at the Monash Rural Health Education Symposium and was a panellist at the Australian and New Zealand Association for Health Professional Educators (ANZAHPE) Conference 2020.
Dr Leach joins a growing community of fellows within Monash Rural Health, including Bendigo's Dr Pam Harvey, Dr Eleanor Mitchell and Senior Fellow Dr Tammy Smith.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
