Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

BFNL: Walking wounded Storm lose key trio for multiple matches

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:20am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAINFUL: Daniel Clohesy tends to his injured AC joint at the QEO on Saturday. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

Strathfieldsaye will be without three key players as it prepares for a testing section of its BFNL fixture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.