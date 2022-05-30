BFNL: Walking wounded Storm lose key trio for multiple matches

Strathfieldsaye will be without three key players as it prepares for a testing section of its BFNL fixture.
Kallen Geary (hamstring), Lachlan Sharp (groin) and Daniel Clohesy (AC joint) were injured in Saturday's one-point win over South Bendigo and will miss multiple matches.
The Storm should defeat Kangaroo Flat at home this week, but they then face three testing games in a row against Golden Square (away), Eaglehawk (away) and Sandhurst (home) leading into the general bye.
"Kal will miss one or two, Sharpy will miss a minimum of two weeks and Clohesy will certainly miss some games,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"The physio thinks Sharpy's injury might be a little different to his previous groin injury.
"We're not sure how bad Clohesy's injury is yet."
Geary's injury was not a full tear of his hamstring, but it comes at a bad time, particularly with Sharp sidelined.
Best known as a midfielder or attacking half-back, Geary played as a deep forward in Sharp's previous absence and he caused havoc for defenders.
After kicking seven goals against Maryborough, Geary had kicked two goals and played a major role in several others against South Bendigo before leaving the field in the third quarter.
"He's very good (as a forward),'' Wilson said of Geary.
"I've said it one million times you need three of him - one forward, one midfield and one back.
"He gives you that drive and energy and it looks like something is going to happen every time he's around the footy.
"When we get our full complement of players back we might (play him forward)."
It's not all doom and gloom on the injury front for the Storm.
Inside midfielder Cal McCarty played his first game back from injury in the reserves against South Bendigo and was best on ground, while several other premiership players are close to returning.
"Cal McCarty will come back (to the seniors) this week,'' Wilson said.
"Ben Lester was a late withdrawal because his partner was having a baby, so he'll be back this week.
"Harry Conway was to play in the reserves (against South Bendigo), but he had a slight hamstring so he'll more than likely return next week.
"Hunter Lawrence is probably still two to three weeks away. He's had a bit of osteitis pubis."
Despite not having close to their best team on the park through the opening seven rounds, the Storm have navigated their way to a 6-1 record.
They've managed to grind out some close wins in a competition that is seven teams deep for the first time in years.
"In terms of competitiveness the competition is better,'' Wilson said.
"It's good for spectators, it's not good for a coach's heart though."
