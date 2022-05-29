Greater Bendigo COVID-19 cases fall on Sunday

GREATER Bendigo has recorded 174 COVID-19 cases as daily numbers continue to ease.
The numbers released on Sunday were down on the 218 recorded in the previous 24 hours and 305 in the period before that.
Greater Bendigo is currently home to 1413 people deemed to have an active COVID-19 case.
New cases include 52 in the 3550 postcode, 23 in the 3556 postcode, 34 on the 3555 postcode and 53 in the 3551 postcode.
Elsewhere in the region, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 52 new cases, Mount Alexander 20, Central Goldfields 24, Campaspe 42, Lododn six, Gannawarra seven and Buloke nine.
Victoria recorded 7327 new COVID-19 cases.
Just over 500 people were in hospital and 16 people died.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
