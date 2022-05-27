Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo has recorded more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19: the virus continues to infect residents of Greater Bendigo. Picture: FILE

COVID-19 daily infections in Greater Bendigo are rising, with 305 new cases of the virus detected in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.