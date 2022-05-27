COVID-19 daily infections in Greater Bendigo are rising, with 305 new cases of the virus detected in the past 24 hours.
That's up from the 279 recorded the day before.
There are 1477 active cases in the region and the new infections have taken the total number experienced during the pandemic to 31,003 cases.
There have been 34 new cases in Mt Alexander Shire, 28 in the Central Goldfields, 41 in Campaspe, seven in Loddon, eight in Buloke and 16 in Gannawarra.
Across the state 11,369 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours.
Victorian hospitals are caring for 571 COVID-19 patients and 33 of those are in the intensive care unit. Seven patients are on ventilators.
Sadly, the Department of Health was notified of nine deaths overnight Thursday in people aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 3359.
There are 67,790 active cases in Victoria.
Another 2095 doses of vaccine have been administered at sites around Victoria in the past 24 hours.
