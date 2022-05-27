Herbert five shots off lead at Charles Schwab Challenge

An opening one-over 71 par round in the early hours of Friday morning will see Lucas Herbert start the second day of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge five shots from the lead.
Herbert, who started on the back-nine, made the turn at one-over par after carding bogeys on the par-four 10th and par-four 14th before clawing back one shot on the par-three 16th.
On what was the 26-year-old's second par-three hole for the day, he knocked his tee shot to within nearly a metre to card his first birdie of the day.
The back-nine started with another birdie on the par-five first after playing a clean shot from a green-side bunker to leave himself another short putt which moved him back to even-par for the day
However, two holes later on the par-four third he made a double-bogey which moved him back to two-over with six left to play
He made straight pars from holes four to eight before dropping another birdie on the par-four ninth to finish at over-over for the day - T57 on the leaderboard.
He will start the second round five shots behind the contingent of leaders (-4) Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler and fellow Australian Cam Davis.
Herbert will tee up in round two at 4.37am on Saturday morning alongside Gary Woodland and Brandt Snedeker.
