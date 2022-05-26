CENTRAL Victorians are preparing to mark National Reconciliation Week with a series of significant Indigenous events.
The week, held between May 27 and June 3, celebrates Indigenous culture and aims to strengthen relationships.
It is a time for all Australians to learn about the shared histories, cultures and how everyone can contribute to reconciliation in Australia.
The theme for this year is 'Be Brave. Make Change'.
National Sorry Day, held on May 26, precedes National Reconciliation Week.
National Sorry Day acknowledges the history and effect of the forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
We have compiled a list of Reconciliation Week events being held in central Victoria this year.
CENTRAL VICTORIAN INDIGENOUS FILM FESTIVAL
The Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival is back in 2022 to help celebrate National Reconciliation Week.
This week long festival will feature a range of films, activities and discussions, held in an array of venues as well as online.
Where: Various venues in central Victoria.
When: Starts on Thursday, May 26 at 4.30pm and runs until Friday, June 3 at 9.30pm.
TALKING TREATY, UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESS
The Bendigo Reconciliation Committee invites all interested persons to learn about the Treaty process in Victoria.
This event will feature guest speakers: Jordan Knight, Treaty Engagement Officer, First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria; Raylene Harradine, Assembly Member (North West Region), First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria; and Trent Nelson, Assembly Member (North West Region), First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Tennis Association, Nolan Street, Bendigo.
When: Tuesday, May 31, 6pm to 8.30pm.
RISING: WURAKUR DJUANDUK BALAG - ANCESTORS ARE CALLING
This event makes it debut with two performances on Wurundjeri/Woi Wurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung Country for Reconcilation Week 2022.
Originally created for Rising Festival, as part of Moving Objects - a collection of large prints and art installations - wurukur djuanduk balag-Ancestors Are Calling is composed with multiple First Peoples languages by Yorta Yorta/Dja Dja Wurrung woman Dr Lou Bennett AM.
This performance will feature song-based works and cultural belongings of First Peoples held in the Melbourne Museum collections.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, Gaol Road, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, June 1, 7.30pm to 9pm.
SORRY DAY
Join Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Uncle Rick Nelson for a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country.
This event will also feature guest speakers and personal stories.
Where: Castlemaine Botanical Gardens (meet near the Rotunda).
When: Thursday, May 26, from 10.30am.
WHERE THE WATER STARTS
Where the Water Starts is a film that will tell the story of the alpine region, particularly Kosciuszko National Park.
The film screening will be followed by a Q&A.
Where: Theatre Royal, 30 Hargraves Street, Castlemaine
When: Thursday, May, 26, from 7.30pm.
POSSUM SKIN CLOAK DISPLAY
Exhibiting at the Castlemaine Library foyer, this display will include traditional possum skin cloaks used by Indigenous.
For more information, click here.
Where: Castlemaine Library foyer, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine
When: Friday, May 27 to Friday, June 3, click above link for opening hours.
OPENING OF RECONCILIATION WEEK
This event is the official opening of Reconciliation Week in Mount Alexander Shire.
This event will feature a Welcome to Country, guest speakers and much more.
Where: Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Friday, May 27, 10.30am.
RECONCILIATION ON SHOW
This exhibition will run for the duration of Reconciliation Week.
There will be week-long exhibition will include historical displays, Indigenous artifacts, stories and much more.
Where: Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine
When: Friday, May 27 to Friday, June 3, 9am to 5pm.
STORY TIME
Enjoy a special story time with Auntie Kerri Douglas.
This event will feature a Reconciliation Week themed story time with interactive stories, songs and rhymes.
This event will also include a Bunjil craft activity for all ages.
For further information, click here.
Where: Castlemaine Library, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine
When: Wednesday, June 1, 10.30am to 11.30am.
OPENING OF TAMMIA'LONG ROOM
This event is the official opening of the Tammia'long Room.
This event will be opened by Uncle Rick Nelson.
Tammia'long means quiet in in Djaara language and theword was given to the new library room by Uncle Rick Nelson, to be used used as a quiet meeting space.
There will also be an official Welcome to Country.
A morning tea, catered by Murnong Mummas, will follow the event.
All welcome. Register here.
Where: Castlemaine Library, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine
When: Wednesday, June 1, 11am to 11.30am.
JOHN BONNICE: WHITE PRIVILEGE
Join in for a facilitated discussion enabling non-Aboriginal participants to explore the issue of white privilege and its impact on relationships and work with Aboriginal people, communities and agencies.
This reflective session builds an understanding of how to improve our cultural competency in the face of white privilege.
Bookings are required, please click here.
Where: Castlemaine Library, Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Friday, June 3, 2pm to 4pm.
MACEDON RANGES SHIRE
Macedon Ranges Shire Council are proudly hosting two events for National Reconciliation Week.
There will be a community talk and a round table event.
See below for further information.
COMMUNITY TALK, TRUTH-TELLING AND RECONCILIATION
Head to a community talk in Kyneton as part of Reconciliation Week.
This event will feature guest speakers, Brent Ryan, Assistant Director Education at Yoorrook Justice Commission; and Nicole Findlay, CEO Reconciliation Victoria.
Brent will speak about raising awarness of the work of the Yoorrook Justice Commission.
The Yoorrook Justice Commission have recently begun the first formal truth-telling process into historical and ongoing injustices.
Nicole will speak of the work of Reconciliation Victoria and the Macedon Ranges Shire council's recent Reconciliation Action Plan.
This event will also include an opportunity for a Q&A session.
For further information, click here. Free event, bookings essential.
Where: Kyneton Town Hall, Mollison Street, Kyneton.
When: Tuesday, May 31, 6.30pm to 9pm.
COMMUNITY ROUND TABLE
This event will be a community discussion for all in the community who have expressed an interest in being involved in local reconciliation action.
There will be a traditional Welcome to Country, a cultural education talk and special guest speakers, Mayor, Councillor Jennifer Anderson, Vic Say from Castlemaine Australian's for Native Title and Reconciliation, and Dennis Batty, a local Taungurung man and a member of Council's RAP Implementation Committee.
For further information and to register, click here.
Where: Woodend Community Centre, Corner High and Forest streets, Woodend.
When: Tuesday, June 7, 7pm to 9pm.
STORYTIME
In celebration of Aboriginal culture, all are welcome to join in for a free Aboriginal Evening Storytime.
This event will feature Kinja, the duo of Ron Murray and Sarah James.
Ron Murray is a much loved Indigenous musician and storyteller. Ron has international fame as a didgeridoo soloist.
Sarah James is a violinist and together the duo bring musical cultures together.
This event is aimed at young families and will also be held at the Woodend Library on Thursday, June 16.
To register, please click here.
Where: Gisborne Library, Hamilton Street, Gisborne.
When: Wednesday, June 8, 6pm to 7pm.
FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY
Campaspe Shire community members are invited to attend a National Reconciliation Week flag-raising ceremony.
This event will be hosted by Campaspe Shire Council and Njernda Aboriginal Corporation.
Where: Hopwood Gardens, Echuca.
When: Friday, May 27, 10am.
