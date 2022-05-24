Bendigo Advertiser

Five Bendigo men who pleaded guilty to bashing innocent bystanders at Pall Mall have avoided convictions

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
May 24 2022 - 6:00pm
AT COURT: Four of the defendants from the Karen community left court yesterday, having avoided conviction.

A RACIALLY charged mob brawl at Rosalind Park that spilled over onto the streets and led to the bashing of innocent bystanders on Pall Mall, has not resulted in any convictions for five men charged with assault and affray.

Local News

