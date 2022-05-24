Long Gully man charged after high-speed pursuit

A Long Gully man was charged with theft and discharge missile following a high-speed pursuit through Melbourne's southeast on Friday, May 20.
It is alleged the 31-year-old man was one of two people in a vehicle being driven with false plates, which evaded police in Narre Warren about 1am.
The Air Wing followed the car through a number of suburbs including Narre Warren, Cranbourne and Tooradin.
At one stage the vehicle was allegedly detected travelling at 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The vehicle then came to a stop in Athlone around 2am, where the male driver and male passenger got out of the vehicle and were arrested at the scene.
A 21-year-old Pakenham man has been charged with driving dangerously while being pursued, driving at dangerous speed, two counts of failure to stop, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle, possession of a controlled weapon and being equipped to steal.
He will appear at Dandenong Magistrates' Court on June 6.
The Long Gully man has been bailed and will appear at Dandenong Magistrates' Court on October 4.
