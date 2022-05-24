Preceding Reconciliation Week, National Sorry Day is held on May 26 and acknowledges the history of the stolen generation.
For Dr Mishel McMahon, Yorta Yorta woman and LaTrobe University Aboriginal Rural Health coordinator in Bendigo, National Sorry Day is a very personal occasion.
Advertisement
She poured this intimate connection into her organisation of the Sorry Day Sunset Ceremony - set to be held this Thursday at the Gallery Plaza outside the LaTrobe Bendigo Library from 5pm to 7pm.
"Sorry Day is a National Day of Remembrance for all Australians to commemorate the loss of children stolen from families through years of government policies creating the stolen generations," Dr McMahon said.
"I've put a fair bit of myself into this event because my great-grandfather and his sister were removed (from our family) when he was a baby and my auntie was maybe four or five.
"Even in my grandmother's and my mother's generation, there was the whole thing of not being able to talk about being Aboriginal.
"I'm probably the first generation that doesn't experience backlash if I stand proud as Aboriginal."
Dr McMahon said similar commemoration events will be taking place at all La Trobe campuses and the day will allow the community to reflect on the continuation of "sorry business".
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are eight times more overrepresented in child protection than non-Aboriginal children," she said.
"I know and totally understand there has been a lot of progress, but to some extent, the same reason why my great-grandfather was removed is still informing why Aboriginal children are over represented.
There is a lack of understanding of Aboriginal childrearing and First Nation worldviews, and how that informs our family structures and the key principles for how we raise our children.- Dr Mishel McMahon
"There are many, many issues like trauma, neglect, lack of access to structures like housing and employment.
"But, definitely an ongoing effect is within the policies and the systems that inform child protection."
Dr McMahon said she had previously worked with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and during her reading of the historical records she learned people from the Kulin nation, back in the 1800s and 1900s, would have important meetings or conversations at sunset "with the understanding or belief that their ancestors were very present at this time".
"So, when I came to organizing the Sorry Day event for Bendigo - which she has done since 2016 - I thought I'll have it at sunset so it is a little bit similar to the Anzac Day dawn service," she said.
The event is open to everyone in the community and will begin with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony facilitated by the Dja Dja Wurrung community.
There will then be a minute's silence for people who have lost members of their family to the stolen generations, or who themselves has been impacted by the stolen generations.
Following speakers and a didgeridoo performance, Dr McMahon said the community will come together to sing Inanay - a widely known Indigenous song to "lift the spirits".
Students from the Special Developmental School have also decorated candle protectors that will be handed out for what is sure to be a moving and beautiful ceremony, which will then be followed by a meal.
Advertisement
Register for the free event here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.