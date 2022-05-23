Shepparton South sets League One Men standard

Central Victoria League One Men leader Shepparton South flexed its muscle with a commanding 10-0 thrashing of fourth-placed Strathdale in round seven action on Sunday.
The clash in Shepparton was built as a danger game for South, but the home side put that idea to bed with a breathtaking opening half hour.
Advertisement
South scored five times in the first 32 minutes against a shell shocked Blues' outfit.
Strathdale kept South at bay for the remainder of the first half, but the floodgates opened again in the second half.
Shepparton South found the back of the net another five times, with William Keenan (5), Joel Aitken (3) and Sean Grant (2) the three goal scorers.
The result lifted South to 21 points from seven games, while Strathdale is six points behind in fourth place.
Tatura consolidated second place thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Spring Gully United at Stanley Avenue.
The young Reds were unlucky not to take the lead in the first half when a long-range strike from Poungshu Thay rattled the woodwork.
Reds' keeper Elliott Leach saved a penalty from Tatura's Thomas Leech.
It took Tatura until a couple of minutes before half-time to break the deadlock when Aaron Niglia scored his ninth goal of the season.
Three minutes after the break, Tatura coach Tristan Zito doubled his side's lead.
The Reds gave their all, but they couldn't find a way to score.
Eaglehawk moved into third position on the back of a 3-2 home win over Shepparton United.
The Borough opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Caden Meeks, but that lead only lasted one minute before United's Daniel Pendovski stunned the home fans with his fourth goal of the season.
Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth, in his first game back from suspension, regained the lead for the Hawks with a goal in the 29th minute before Jesse Parker made it 3-1 10 minutes later. The stingy Borough defence held United out until the 86th minute when Lewis Coyle scored.
The visitors' hopes of stealing a late equaliser were hampered by being reduced to nine men. They had Khodabakhsh Karimi sent off in the 71st minute before captain Mohammed Al-Gazaly was also shown a red card in injury time.
La Trobe Uni collected its first points of the season when it edged out Golden City 4-3.
Advertisement
Ben Rothmeier was the hero for the Eagles after he scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.
The Eagles had fallen 2-0 behind inside the first 23 minutes, but three goals in four minutes just before half-time swung the game their way.
Win Boe's first goal of the season tied the scores for Golden City, and it looked the points would be shared, before Rothmeier snatched victory for the home side.
In the final game of the round, Epsom thrashed bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United 8-3.
Three tight games were played in CV League One Women action.
Advertisement
Top-two teams La Trobe Uni and Spring Gully bounced back from shock defeats to record hard-fought wins.
La Trobe Uni consolidated top spot thanks to goals from Chloe Parker and Olivia Kennedy in its 2-0 win over Strathdale.
A lone first-half goal from Rozina Kebede was enough for Spring Gully to get the points over a plucky Eaglehawk. The Reds are level on points with La Trobe, but the Eagles have a superior goal difference.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United is three points behind in third after it drew 1-1 with Shepparton United. Rebecca Berry's 18th goal of the campaign cancelled out Elizabeth Tivendale's opener for United.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.