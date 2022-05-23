Bendigo Advertiser

South Bendigo crowned state pennant champions

Updated May 23 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEST IN THE BUSINESS: South Bendigo celebrates its Bowls Victoria Champion of State Pennant success. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

South Bendigo is the Champion of State Pennant after scoring a thrilling one-shot win in Sunday's final at Moama Bowls Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.