Bendigo Advertiser

Buchan Hoaks likely bound for Elmore Cup at Bendigo on June 3

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:13am, first published 2:30am
Strapper Emma Pontelandolfo with Buchan Hoaks, who won for the sixth time in his career, on Sunday at Wangaratta. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

THE Elmore Cup on June 3 is on the radar of Bendigo trainer Graham Donaldson with his dependable middle-distance performer Buchan Hoaks.

