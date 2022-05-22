The Bendigo Braves men broke through for their first win of the NBL1 South season with a 16-point victory over Diamond Valley on Saturday night.
Aside from a defensive lapse in the third quarter, the Braves dominated the Eagles, 90-74, to record their first win in six games.
The inclusion of Kuany Kuany made a major difference at both ends of the court.
Kuany had 24 points, on 10-15 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on debut for the Braves.
Centre Sidy Mohamed Djitte controlled the paint with 17 points and 12 boards, Luke Rosendale continued his good form with 17 points off the bench and import Malcolm Bernard chipped in with 15 points.
Defensively, the Braves forced the Eagles into 24 turnovers.
Sydney Kings NBL star Dejan Vasiljevic (32 points) was the Eagles' best player.
The Braves' women showed why they're regarded as one of the title favourites by thumping Diamond Valley 91-55.
After a tight first term, the Braves broke the game open with a dominant 23-10 second term.
Tess Madgen was just two assists shy of a triple-double - finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Megan McKay had a big impact with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Abbey Wehrung and Cassidy McLean added 13 and 10 points respectively.
The Braves' women have a 5-1 record through six matches.
The men and women both travel to Tasmania next weekend for a two-game road trip.
