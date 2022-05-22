Brilliant putting lifts Herbert inside top-10 at PGA Championship

Lucas Herbert is on track for his best finish in a major after he surged up the PGA CHampionship leaderboard on day three.
The 26-year-old from Bendigo was one of just 12 players to break par in tough conditions at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.
Advertisement
Herbert's world-class putting came to the fore in his two-under par 68 and he goes into the final round in a tie for 10th at one-under par for the tournament - eight shots behind leader Mito Pereira.
In total, Herbert hole outs across his round totalled more than 40m in length, including a stunning 13.5m birdie putt on the par-four 15th hole.
He led the tournament in putting on day three with +4.53 shots gained putting - nearly a full shot clear of American Cameron Young.
"Felt like I played pretty solid out there today,'' Herbert said.
"I just didn't hit a lot of horrible golf shots, and then felt like I was just a little sharp around the greens chipping and putting.
"It was a pretty solid day. I'm not too unhappy with all that."
Herbert's best finish in a major is tied for 31st at the 2020 US Open.
He'll play alongside in-form American Max Homa in the final round on Monday morning (AEST).
Read more: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.