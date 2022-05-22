Bendigo Advertiser

Brilliant putting lifts Herbert inside top-10 at PGA Championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 22 2022 - 7:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert is in the mix for his first top-10 finish in a major.

Lucas Herbert is on track for his best finish in a major after he surged up the PGA CHampionship leaderboard on day three.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.