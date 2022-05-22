HDFNL netball: Grasshoppers continue bright form

AFTER a 1-3 start, Colbinabbin's season is well and truly back on track following a convincing 16-goal win at Huntly on Saturday.
The Grasshoppers re-energised their season by defeating the Hawks 55-39.
Advertisement
It was their third straight win and followed a pair of nail-biting wins against Heathcote by two goals and Leitchville-Gunbower by four goals.
A timely victory propelled the Grasshoppers up one spot on the ladder to fourth, level on four wins with Mount Pleasant (third) and one ahead of Huntly in fifth.
At 4-2, the Blues had the bye this weekend and have played one less game than Colbinabbin.
A powerhouse of the HDFNL competition, Colbinabbin has played in an astonishing eight straight A-grade grand finals.
With the familiar names from its premiership and grand final line-ups now gone, the Grasshoppers' push for success is being led by a new generation of stars, including Tanzin and Zara Myers, Elizabeth Ingram, Ella Turnbull and Ella Kerlin.
Lockington-Bamawm United is on a high after securing its second win of the season in a 52-25 victory over an undermanned North Bendigo.
The Cats got the start they were craving with a 14-8 first term and were able to extend their lead at every break before running out winners by 27-goals.
The margin gave the Cats their biggest victory since round two of the 2017 season when they defeated Elmore by 32 goals.
Playing coach Jessie Hardess was disappointed to see North Bendigo missing players, but was full of praise for her own team following a strong and even team effort.
"It's exciting to get another win on the board, everyone got around it and felt really good," she said.
"We played some smart netball. We did what we wanted to do. The girls settled early and started strong and kept the confidence in each other.
"The girls played fantastically. It was one of those days where they played such a great team game that you were hard-pressed to pick a best on court."
"But it was disappointing for them to have players out - it (shaped as) such a good match-up."
A newcomer to the Cats, Chelsea Hicks excelled in defence, while midcourter Tracey Ogden and goal attack Annalesa Turner were prominent throughout the match.
While a tough assignment against Colbinabbin awaits next Saturday, Hardess insists the Cats' second win will give her players of confidence in the weeks ahead.
"We'll use it as an example of what happens when we do a good job and follow the game plan," she said.
Advertisement
"We'll try a few different things next week and see what happens."
For North Bendigo, Ellena Binney was a shining light in defence.
Elsewhere, Elmore kept its unbeaten streak alive with a 70-42 win against Leitchville-Gunbower and White Hills returned from a week off with the bye to defeat Heathcote 58-34.
The Bloods have now won 19 games straight - seven this season and all 12 games played in 2021.
Their last loss came in the 2019 preliminary final against Colbinabbin by a solitary goal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.