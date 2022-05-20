Bendigo Advertiser

Strauch powers to another national swimming crown

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 20 2022 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch outclassed her rivals in the women's 200m breasstroke final at the national championships. Picture: DELLY CARR

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch reaffirmed her status as Australia's premier female breaststroker with a dominant performance in Friday night's 200m final at the national championships in Adelaide.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.