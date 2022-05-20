Bendigo Advertiser

Up All Night shows upside for Julius stable

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up All Night, ridden by Melissa Julius, wins the four-year-old maiden plate at Geelong on Friday. Picture: REG RYAN/RACING PHOTOS

BENDIGO trainer Josh Julius and the connections of Up All Night have learned to be patient with their four-year-old stayer in the making.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.