Winless Braves under pressure ahead of home clash with Eagles

The Bendigo Braves' men will try to avoid a sixth-straight loss to start the NBL1 South season when they host the Diamond Valley Eagles at Bendigo Stadium on Saturday night.
The Braves have had excuses for their poor start to the season, but new coach Stephen Black has his full squad available this week, with athletic guard Kuany Kuany to play his first game for the club.
The former Sydney Kings and Cairns Taipans NBL player most recently played in Croatia with Vrijednosnice Osijek.
Perth Wildcats' guard Mitch Clarke is also expected to return to the Braves' side after missing last week with a calf injury.
The 18th-placed Braves play a Diamond Valley side that has a 2-3 record through five matches. The Eagles have a potent offence (averaging 85 points per game), but they have leaked some big scores at the defensive end and that's where the Braves will look to pounce.
The Braves concede on average 82 points per game compared to the Eagles' 89 points per match.
Kuany's addition should help the Braves lift their offensive output, which is currently 71 points per game - the second-worst in the league.
Scoring is not an issue for the in-form Braves' women.
The fourth-placed Braves, who have four wins from five matches, are averaging 84 points per game ahead of their clash on Saturday night against 17th placed Diamond Valley.
Braves' star Tess Madgen leads the league in scoring with an average of 32.5 points per game, while fan favourite point guard Kelly Wilson leads the league in assists with an average of six per match.
Braves' centre Meg McKay scored an efficient 17 points on 8-11 shooting last week and she'll be a tough match-up for the Eagles.
With the tough Tassie road trip to follow next weekend, both Braves teams will be keen to post a victory on their home court this weekend.
The women's Braves-Eagles clash is scheduled to start at 5.30pm, with the men to follow at 7.30pm.
