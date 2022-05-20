Bendigo Advertiser

Winless Braves under pressure ahead of home clash with Eagles

Updated May 20 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
Kuany Kuany will make a big difference to the Braves' offensive options. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

The Bendigo Braves' men will try to avoid a sixth-straight loss to start the NBL1 South season when they host the Diamond Valley Eagles at Bendigo Stadium on Saturday night.

