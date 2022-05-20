Bendigo Advertiser

Confident Herbert in contention at PGA Championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:30am
CLASS: Lucas Herbert blasts his way out of trouble on day one of the PGA Championship. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert set the foundation for his best performance in a major when he fired a fine two-under par 68 in round one of the PGA Championship.

