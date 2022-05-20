Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

HDFNL: Undefeated Cats ready to face another stern test against Bulldogs

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Undefeated Lockington-Bamawm United hosts North Bendigo in the HDFNL on Saturday. Picture: NONI HYETT

LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM United is bracing for another stern test in Saturday's Heathcote District league match of the round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.