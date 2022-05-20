HDFNL: Undefeated Cats ready to face another stern test against Bulldogs

LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM United is bracing for another stern test in Saturday's Heathcote District league match of the round.
After overcoming a tough challenge from Mount Pleasant last week to win by 31 points, the undefeated Cats (5-0) host fourth-placed North Bendigo (4-2).
"It's another great challenge backing up after a tough game last week," LBU coach Brodie Collins said on Friday.
"We've trained well this week and we'll trust the process that we've implemented that has got us into this position.
"We'll continue to focus on what we do well and if it's good enough, it's good enough, but if not we'll address what we need to.
"We know North Bendigo is playing some good footy and we'll have to make sure we're switched on from the start of the game."
The powerful Cats have kicked at least 118 points in four of their five wins so far and have won 18 of their 20 quarters as they have continued on from where they left off last season when they were the undefeated "minor premiers".
North Bendigo - the last visiting team to win at Lockington in round seven of 2019 - makes the trip north off the back of comfortable wins over Huntly (87 points) and Leitchville-Gunbower (79) the previous fortnight.
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
Not supplied
ELMORE
From: Nicholas Kellow, Tannar Cerrone, Dylan Gordon, Che Taranto, Samuel Lees, Sam McHale, Matthew Nettlefold, Sebastian De Napoli, Mitchell Carson, Bailey Sawyer, Darcy Laffy, Kyle Armstrong, Dylan Oaff, Regan Williams, Matt Gilmour, Luke Price, Zachary Laffy, Zack Holmberg, Jack Trewick, Liam Gundry, Lachlan Giffin
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
HEATHCOTE
B: J. Langford, R. Bailey, B. Price
HB: B. Klemke, W. Direen, C. Price
C: R. Bolton, C. Hamilton, B. Padmore
HF: J. Jones, B. Jane, J. Cavallaro
F: J. Brooks, L. Birch, K. Cavallaro
R: J. Marcroft, J. Conforti, M. McLean
Int: H. McCarthy, N. Bake, W. Long, A. Mcivor
WHITE HILLS
B: B. Bacon, K. Skelton, R. Irwin
HB: M. Walsh, J. Fallon, J. Davies
C: D. Nihill, H. Richards, P. Eefting
HF: C. Kekich, M. Dole, B. Fallon
F: L. Bartels, D. Wright, B. Childs
R: E. Pearce, R. Porter, R. Walker
Int: N. Moffat, G. Bowles, B. Nalder, J. Dickens
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
HUNTLY
B: J. Cowling, J. McDonald, F. Campbell
HB: T. Mercadante, S. Fiske, M. Jeffries
C: K. Forster, M. Billings, N. Grace
HF: O. Downing, J. Cordy, M. Christensen
F: J. Price, T. Ferguson, L. Gray
R: H. Campbell, M. Rule, B. Chalmers
Int: B. Dimech, B. Jones, J. Moon, S. Keneally
COLBINABBIN
B: D. Price, T. Hill, H. Barlow
HB: J. Sacco, B. Barton, M. Riordan
C: A. Van Ruiswyk, L. Fitzgerald, T. Clarke
HF: S. Tuohey, T. Holobowski, L. Moore
F: C. Shields, J. Brain, J. Brain
R: S. Bromley, H. Sirett, W. Lowe
Int: D. Brown, J. McMurtrie, J. Bull, L. Ezard
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
B: C. Hinks, L. Collins, F. Monahan
HB: J. Mundie, J. Howlett, J. Wolfe
C: R. McIvor, T. Leech, N. Bacon
HF: M. Angove, R. Woodland, B. Fulford
F: J. Gardiner, A. McMahon, L. Atherton
R: T. Phillips, J. Collins, B. Collins
Int: C. Cox, M. Laursen, S. Brentnall, H. Cobb
NORTH BENDIGO
B: R. Alford, S. Demeo, M. Rogers
HB: D. Reid, L. Ford, A. Craig
C: L. Tardrew, B. Cross, N. Waterson
HF: D. Klemm, J. Francis, S. Moyle
F: S. Harris, J. Ford, S. Giri
R: J. Lambden, M. Thalasinos, N. Newlan
Int: Z. Richards, M. Gray, R. Gow, Z. Barilari
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
NEWBRIDGE
From: Christopher Dixon, Jordan Anderson, Mitch Hocking, Tyler McLeod, Matthew Morgan, Ryan Burt, Thomas Wilson, Jack Clark, Dylan Lloyd, Harry Whittle, Cameron Grant, Ashley Mayo, Thomas Hobson, Brad Wilson, Jack Murray, Ben Burns, Marcus Pitto, Patrick Andrews, Brandon Etherington, Logan Dixon, Austin Fithall, Jirah Dawkins
BRIDGEWATER
From: Callum Prest, Lachlan Allison, Zane Hoiles, Andrew Collins, Emile Pavlich, Michael Brooks, Harry Donegan, Harry Symons, Tynan Hywood, Lloyd Needs, Joshua Martyn, Harry McKinley, Tyler Estrada, Luke Harrison, Jake Rusbridge, Jacob Ellings, Jack Symons, Jack Ozanne, Nicholas Naughton, James Naughton, Brayden Stepien, Alexander Pollock, Sam Dewar
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
MARONG
B: W. Gadsden, N. Walsh, M. Willox
HB: C. Fleming, A. Ward, D. Johnstone
C: C. Thiesz, P. Gretgrix, K. Manley
HF: L. Frankel, J. McCaig, A. Pappin
F: C. Jacobs, N. Devanny, B. Grenfell
R: J. Hynes, C. Gregg, J. Gadsden
Int: T. Thach, B. Gregg, B. Hartland, R. Taylor
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
Not supplied
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
PYRAMID HILL
From: Ed Caburnay, Scott Mann, Jack Timmins, Bradley Driscoll, Zac Dingwall, Sebastian Relouw, Ben Dalton, Adrian Holland, Mitchell Cheesman, Bailey George, Billy Micevski, Braidy Dickens, Ryley Dickens, Jack Woodward, Bryden Morison, Jake Willcocks, Steven Gunther, Will Perryman, Jack Hickmott, Gavin James, Dylan Morison, Nathan Catherwood, Brad Ladson
CALIVIL UNITED
From: Blake Pickles, Patrick Hansford, Cody Anderson, Jake Lawry, Lachlan Brook, Phil Ryan, Mitchell Deering, Blayne Ryan-Storey, Jack Sinclair, Brock Rogers, Evan Ritchie, Ben Daley, Corey Pearse, Jordan Lea, Mitch Avard, Alex Daniels, Michael Maxey, Ben Baker, Nick McPherson, Lachlan McAllister, Jacob Greenwood, Blair Richards
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
B: J. Magnusson, S. Turner, J. Carroll
HB: R. Strauch, H. McCartney, H. McDonald
C: L. Sobina, C. Hale, N. Murley
HF: C. Angove, M. Dean, C. Walsh
F: J. Worsley, J. Gallaher, G. Brown
R: J. Dwyer, C. Howgate, J. Lampi
Int: K. Schepers, J. Burns, W. Anderson
MITIAMO
B: H. McCormick, D. Mowat, W. Draper
HB: J. Wiegard, L. Twigg, J. Vinnicombe
C: R. Turner, T. Rogers, M. Grant
HF: B. Baines, J. Carracher, R. Wellington
F: C. Nicholson, J. Falls, B. Perry
R: N. Twigg, D. Thomas, L. Dale
Int: M. Hocking, S. Hanrahan, Z. Gray, E. Hocking, Z. Tuohey
2.30pm Saturday at Birchip.
BIRCHIP-WATCHEM
B: J. Lindeback, S. Hogan, J. Booth
HB: D. Hinkley, L. Ryan, J. Reid
C: K. Stevens, S. Simmons, R. Hogan
HF: E. Jaeschke, D. Adkins, C. Hinkley
F: J. Christie, D. Ratcliffe, W. Sheahan
R: L. Sirett, S. Pye, M. Rippon
Int: P. Hogan, B. Hogan, L. Foott
WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT
B: S. Allan, J. McHutchison, J. Kenny
HB: D. McLennan, B. Bish, D. Horbury
C: J. Turner, M. Beckmans, C. Burge
HF: T. Rumbold, L. Longmire, D. Allen
F: J. Coatsworth, S. Faure, C. Green
R: G. Hommelhoff, J. Bateson, L. Van Schaik
Int: R. Duncan, A. Hogan
2.30pm Saturday at Charlton.
CHARLTON
B: J. Thompson, P. Soulsby, P. Sait
HB: T. Hill, J. Zagame, D. Thiesz
C: A. Walklate, R. Thompson, T. Finlay
HF: B. Roberts, A. Judd, R. Welch
F: M. Heenan, K. Clifford, S. O'Connor
R: D. McCallum, K. Blow, C. Fitzpatrick
Int: N. Thompson, F. Bourke, B. Dixon
ST ARNAUD
B: T. Bertalli, B. Durward, H. Durward
HB: M. Goode, D. Gifford, T. Petrie
C: K. Torney, M. Egan, J. Tillig
HF: J. Kell, J. Male, W. Jackson
F: H. McNally, T. Douglas, J. Hicks
R: B. Batters, W. Bertalli, M. Birthisel
Int: J. Pickthall, J. Wandel, L. Ezard
2.30pm Saturday at Donald.
DONALD
B: S. Wood, D. Pearce, J. Bates-gilby
HB: D. Harrison, D. Bell-Warren, R. Barrack
C: R. Young, C. Brooks, R. McGough
HF: J. Wall, J. Potter, S. Griffiths
F: S. Young, B. Grant, R. Hards
R: D. Venditti, B. Haddow, B. Walker
Int: J. Bath, E. Landwehr, W. Burke
WEDDERBURN
B: S. Lockhart, D. Jackson, T. Webster
HB: H. Winter-Irving, T. Leahy, M. Smith
C: J. Guan, J. Rosengren, J. Jones
HF: L. Holt, M. Mcewen, T. Campbell
F: M. Lockhart, J. Douglas, I. Holt
R: A. Postle, C. Lowry, J. McKay
Inter: not supplied
2.30pm Saturday at Boort.
BOORT
Not supplied
SEA LAKE NANDALY
From: Will Simpson, Brodie Adcock, Ryan O'Sullivan, Austin Mertz, Wade Donnan, Tyson Mckenzie, Brody Weir, Trent Donnan, Charlie Cox, John Summerhayes, Luke Martin, Kane Donnan, Billy Mcinnes, Bryce Delmenico, Callan Noonan, Matt Elliott, Flynn McGarry, Jai Wright, Jack Poulton, Cooper Roberts, Zachary Wemyss.
