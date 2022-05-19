Bendigo Advertiser

Row over vote for virus-infected 'settled'

Updated May 19 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:05pm
The AEC has expanded telephone voting to thousands of Australians isolating with COVID-19.

The Australian Electoral Commission has expanded telephone voting after concerns thousands of COVID-19 infected people would not be able to vote in the election.

