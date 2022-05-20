Bendigo Advertiser

Ambulance waits led to 21 Victoria deaths

By Callum Godde and Tara Cosoleto
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:13am, first published 4:42am
More than 20 Victorians have died waiting for an ambulance over the past six months.

