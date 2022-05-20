Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
Advertisement
For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at:
L'ARCHE FUNDRAISER
Peter Sheahan's Walk Up fundraising show is on this weekend, raising money for L'Arche, Community for people with an intellectual disability.
This event will feature John K, Debbie Penhall, Kevin Moore, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Rod Fraser, Ken Bice and more.
There will also be poetry, yarns and a raffle.
Walk up artists welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
$10 per person.
For table bookings, please phone Peter on 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
For meal bookings, please phone 5443 8166.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171-183 McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 21, 1pm start.
40th ANNIVERSARY
Help celebrate 40 years of the Bendigo Family History Group - formerly known as AIGS (Australian Institute of Genealogical Studies Inc.).
The Bendigo Family History Group provides a service of family research; extensive databases that are available in the group - all because of the contributions of volunteers over the last 40 years.
The upper floor in the library has been designated as a research area and contains several historical collections of reference material.
Advertisement
For further information: bendigogen@familyhistoryconnections.org.au
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 21, 2pm to 4pm.
SATURDAY DANCE
Enjoy a great, toe-tapping dance this weekend.
Advertisement
Hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee, this event will feature excellent CD music, a supper of biscuits and tea/coffee, a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
$7 entry.
For more, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, May 21, 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Advertisement
This is an opportunity to meet up with other people from throughout Bendigo to enjoy singing the old hymns from yesteryears.
Guest speaker is Mau Epati, originally from New Zealand but now residing in Bendigo.
There will also be an afternoon tea.
Free bus transport may be available from your home.
For furhter information, phone Allan 5442 2774.
New members welcome.
Advertisement
Where: Connect Church Hall, Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, May 26, from 1.30pm.
MILLION PAWS WALK
Celebrate your dog and the work RSPCA does by heading to the Million Paws Walk this weekend.
All over Australia, over 5000 dogs and their owners are set to fundraise.
Advertisement
Where: Lake Weeroona, Napier Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, May 22, 8.30am to noon.
TRIVIA CHALLENGE
The Rotary Clubs of Eaglehawk and Bendigo South are hosting a Trivia Challenge as their first fundraising venture in a few years and support is needed more than ever before.
Limited number of tables available at $25 per person.
Great prizes, great fun and a great cause.
Advertisement
BYO drinks and nibbles.
For further information and to book, phone John Jones 0419 113 065 or Tony Plant 0408 690 589.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo.
When: Friday, May 27, from 7pm.
NATIONAL RECONCILIATION WEEK
To mark National Reconciliation Week, held May 27 to June 3, the Bendigo Library is honoured to be welcomed back to Country by Elders of the Dja Dja Wurrung people.
Advertisement
The ceremony will feature a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country.
This ceremony will show commitment to a better Bendigo and show that the city is built on the basis of shared values and respect.
The event will be followed by the opening of the The Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival - with a screening of the winning short film for this year's Koorie Youth Flick Fest.
People of the First Nations and members of the wider community are invited to participate.
Advertisement
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, May 26, 4.30pm to 5.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
Advertisement
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on ISO or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
Advertisement
LAND AND SKY
Ceramic artist Ri Van Veen will be featuring Raku Artworks in an exhibition at the CLAD gallery.
The exhibition, Land and Sky, will be opened today by Cr Rod Fyffe OAM, and will run until June 26.
Ri Van Veen was the inaugural recipient of the Bendigo Art Gallery - James and Greta Smyth Travel Grant in 2016/17 and is looking forward to exhibiting in Bendigo.
Advertisement
Where: Bendigo Pottery - CLAD Gallery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
When: Opens Saturday, May 14, 2pm
LANDSCAPES EXHIBITON
Local painter, Jude Barowski is hosting an exhibition this week.
Works displayed will be of landscapes.
Jude takes inspiration from the countryside of central Victoria and the undulating landscape on the road from Bendigo to Melbourne.
Advertisement
Jude enjoys using colour and most paintings will be for sale.
Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
When: From Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, May 29, 10am to 4.30pm.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
Advertisement
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75.
For further information and to book, click here.
Advertisement
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
THREADS OF COLOUR
Explore colour and patterns through this exhibition of embroidery, felting, weaving and more.
Artists features are Jenny Bowling, Leone Wallace and Cathy Tobin.
Jenny Bowling creates contemporary embroidery.
Advertisement
These pieces use varying colour palettes which are inspired by landscape and places.
Leone Wallace focuses on the ideas through felted, embroidered and beaded art panels.
Cathy Tobin's work shows samples of clothing woven from the fibres of recycled yarns and fabrics.
Cathy Tobin's work theme is 'Recycle Weave Design Create'.
For more information, email info@newsteadartshub.org.
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
Advertisement
When: Until Sunday, May 29, weekends only.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Advertisement
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is being held over the long weekend in June, commencing on Friday night with three bands playing at the Theatre Royal.
There will be 30 bands playing over the weekend at four separate venues. Venues will include Boomtown Winery at the Mill, The Phee Broadway Theatre and the Castlemaine Bowling Club.
Weekend tickets can be purchased for $115, day tickets $85 and evening $40.
Advertisement
Festival goers can roam from venue to venue at their leisure.
For further information and tickets, please click here.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Castlemaine Market Building.
Where: Various venues in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.
ILLUMIN8 FESTIVAL
Advertisement
Celebrate peace and harmony with the ILLUMIN8 Festival of Light and Peace.
This festival is inspired by Buddha's life and commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
There will be light installations, performances, foods and much more.
Book here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat.
Advertisement
When: Saturday, June 4, 6pm to 8pm.
BENDIGO ROWING CLUB ANNIVERSARY
The Bendigo Rowing Club welcome past and present rowers, supporters and friends to a gala dinner to honour the club for its 150 year anniversary.
Cost: $60. Tables of 8 or 10 available.
For further information and tickets, click here. RSVP's by May 27, 2022.
Where: Conservatory, All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
Advertisement
When: Saturday, June 4, from 6.30pm.
NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.