Strauch qualifies for World Championships and Commonwealth Games

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch has booked her berth in the Australian team for the two biggest swimming events of 2022.
Strauch produced a brilliant finish on Wednesday night to win the women's 100m breaststroke at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide.
The victory, combined with her slick time of 1:06.69, earned Strauch a spot in the Australian team for next month's FINA World Championships in Budapest and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July.
Strauch's time was well inside the FINA qualification mark of 1:07.43.
The 25-year-old former Bendigo East Swimming Club junior still has her pet event - the 200m breaststroke - to come on Friday.
In the 100m final, Strauch was 0.31 of a second behind Chelsea Hodges at the halfway mark, but her strength over 200m came to the fore at the back end of the 100m and she powered home to win impressively.
Abbey Harkin was second in 1:06.88 to secure the other berth in the Australian teams, with Hodges third in 1:06.94.
"It's very nice to get up in the 100m, it's something I've been working on,'' the Tokyo Olympian told broadcaster Amazon Prime after her victory.
"It's nice to get out there and enjoy it, we've got some great girls in the field, it's a bit of fun."
Strauch's win in the 100m puts her in pole position to swim for Australia in the 4 x 100m medley relay at the world titles and Commonwealth Games.
"It's a jam packed year and I'm excited to see what comes of it for everyone,'' Strauch said.
"I think we're going to put together two really good teams."
Strauch said she was delighted with her improvement in the 100m.
"It's a progression over the years,'' she said.
"A lot of hard work, as everyone knows, goes into it more than just in six months.
"Hopefully, we keep moving on the same trajectory."
Strauch has the opportunity to add another national title to her name on Thursday night after she qualified second fastest for the 50m breaststroke final.
The heats of the 200m breaststroke will be swam on Friday morning, with the final scheduled for Friday night.
Meanwhile, former Bendigo East junior Layla Day qualified for Thursday night's final of the women's 50m backstroke.
Day, who is now based in Queensland, swam a personal best time of 29.04 seconds in the heats to grab the eighth and last spot in the final.
The qualification time for the World Championships at Commonwealth Games is 28.22 seconds.
Bendigo East's Isabella Symons (30.76 seconds) and former east junior Emily Kearns (30.78 seconds) finished 39th and 40th respectively in the 50m backstroke.
Symons was ranked 47th in the women's 100m butterfly after swimming a time of 1:05.40.
Bendigo East's Cameron Jordan produced an outstanding heat swim to qualify for Thursday night's "B" final in the men's 200m breaststroke.
Jordan entered the carnival with a ranking time of 2:21.32 and proceeded to smash that mark by swimming 2:17.98 in Thursday morning's heats.
It was the 16th best time in the heats, earning Jordan a crack at the "B" final.
Jordan still has the 100m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke to come on Friday and Sunday.
