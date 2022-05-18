Bendigo council to plant thousands of trees across region

THE Bendigo region is set to be 'green-washed' thanks to a City Council effort to plant thousands of trees across the municipality.
Through the Greening Greater Bendigo Strategy, 3,000 indigenous, native evergreens and exotic deciduous trees ranging in size from 1.5 metres to over 4 metres tall will be planted by the council.
City of Greater Bendigo Parks and Open Space Manager Chris Mitchell said the City is committed to improving the liveability of Bendigo's urban areas and townships through the annual tree planting program.
"All trees have been carefully selected by the City's public space team to ensure the most appropriate species for each location are planted, based on local conditions, climate, neighbourhood character and any relevant master plans," Mr Mitchell said.
Mr Mitchell said trees will be planted in Bendigo, Big Hill, California Gully, Eaglehawk, East Bendigo, Elmore, Epsom, Flora Hill, Golden Square, Heathcote, Huntly, Ironbark, Jackass Flat, Junortoun, Kangaroo Flat, Kennington, Long Gully, Maiden Gully, Marong, North Bendigo, Quarry Hill, Sailors Gully, Spring Gully, Strathdale, Strathfieldsaye, West Bendigo and White Hills.
"There will also be advanced trees planted to complement exciting projects at Ewing Park and Wolstencroft Reserve," he said.
"Urban trees enhance the appearance of our City and its streetscapes and are also essential to creating a liveable community as they provide shade and cool urban areas, support physical and mental wellbeing and improve our natural environment.
"The City is responsible for all ongoing maintenance of the trees including watering them for the first two years.
"This year's program has been put together from resident requests and from identifying streets in need of canopy cover.
"All new requests for street trees will now be considered for our 2023 planting program."
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
